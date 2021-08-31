SpaceX launches avocados, ants, robot to space station

EXTRA HELPING HAND: A Japanese robotic arm is to attempt to screw items together and perform other mundane chores usually done by astronauts

AP, CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida





A SpaceX shipment of ants, avocados and a human-sized robotic arm rocketed toward the International Space Station on Sunday.

The delivery — which arrived yesterday — was the company’s 23rd for NASA in just under a decade.

A recycled Falcon rocket blasted into the predawn sky from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. After hoisting the Dragon capsule, the first-stage booster landed upright on SpaceX’s newest ocean platform, called A Shortfall of Gravitas.

A long exposure photograph from Merritt Island, Florida, shows the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a resupply mission to the International Space Station on Sunday. Photo: Florida Today via AP

SpaceX founder Elon Musk continued his tradition of naming the booster-recovery vessels in tribute to the late science fiction writer Iain M. Banks and his Culture series.

The Dragon was carrying more than 2,170kg of supplies and experiments, as well as fresh food, including avocados, lemons and even ice cream for the space station’s seven astronauts.

The Girl Scouts are sending up ants, brine shrimp and plants as test subjects, while University of Wisconsin-Madison scientists are flying up seeds from mouse-ear cress, a small flowering weed used in genetic research.

Samples of concrete, solar cells and other materials are also to be subjected to weightlessness.

A Japanese start-up company’s experimental robotic arm is to attempt to screw items together in its orbital debut and perform other mundane chores normally done by astronauts.

The first tests are to be done inside the space station.

Future models of the robot are to venture out into the vacuum of space to practice satellite and other repair jobs, Gitai Inc chief technology officer Toyotaka Kozuki said.

As early as 2025, a squad of the arms could help build lunar bases and mine the moon for precious resources, he said.

SpaceX had to leave some experiments behind because of delays resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was the second launch attempt; Saturday’s effort was foiled by stormy weather.

NASA turned to SpaceX and other US companies to deliver cargo and crews to the space station when the space shuttle program ended in 2011.