COVID-19: India’s vaccine supply jumps, raising export hopes

Reuters, NEW DELHI





India’s rising output of COVID-19 vaccines and the inoculation of more than half its adult population with at least one dose are raising hopes the nation will return as an exporter within months, ramping up from early next year.

After donating or selling 66 million doses to nearly 100 nations, India barred exports in the middle of April to focus on domestic immunization as infections exploded, upsetting the inoculation plans of many African and South Asian nations.

India’s daily vaccinations surpassed 10 million doses on Friday last week, with national vaccine production more than doubling since April and set to rise again in the coming weeks.

A man receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India at a hospital in Noida, India, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

New production lines have been set up, a vaccine developed by Cadila Healthcare has won approval and commercial production of Russia’s Sputnik V is starting in India.

The Serum Institute of India, the world’s biggest vaccine maker, is now producing about 150 million doses a month of its version of the AstraZeneca vaccine, more than twice its April output of about 65 million, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

“No fixed time line on exports, but the company hopes to restart in a few months,” said the source, who declined to be named without approval to talk on the matter.

The institute, which has previously indicated exports could resume by the end of the year did not respond to a request for comment.

Global vaccine sharing platform COVAX hopes India will restart foreign sales sooner rather than later.

“With successful national vaccination and the arrival of more products, we are hoping that Indian supply to COVAX will resume as quickly as possible,” a spokesperson for the platform’s colead GAVI said in an e-mail.

India, a major international producer of many other vaccines, could play a “similarly transformative role in the global response to COVID-19,” the spokesperson said.

Bharat Biotech, the maker of India’s first domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, on Sunday inaugurated a new factory with a production capacity of 10 million doses a month.

It said it was “marching towards” a goal of a total annual capacity of about 1 billion doses of the drug, Covaxin.

However, infections in India are rising again after an explosive outbreak in April and May, but the nation has administered more than 633 million vaccine doses, with at least one dose to 52 percent of its 944 million adults and two doses to more than 15 percent.

A government source in June said that the US experience showed that vaccinations tend to slow down after a big majority of people get their shots. That might give the institute a chance to export excess output.

The head of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party earlier this month said that India could produce as many as 1.1 billion vaccine doses between next month and December, enough to fully immunize all adults in the nation this year.

India has so far given emergency authorization to six vaccines, four of which are being produced locally.

One more domestic vaccine is expected to be approved soon, while many more are going through clinical trials.