New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday extended a lockdown in Auckland by two weeks, while officials reported the nation’s first death linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
New Zealand had been largely free of the virus for months, barring a small number of cases in February, until an outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 imported from Australia prompted Ardern to order a snap nationwide lockdown on Aug. 17.
Infections in the outbreak have totaled 562, but the number of daily new cases dropped to 53 yesterday, the lowest over the past five days.
“I know we all feel encouraged that our number is lower than what we’ve seen in the last few days and I know we’re all willing for that trend to remain,” Ardern said at a news conference. “The job is not yet done and we do need to keep going.”
About 1.7 million Aucklanders are to remain in a strict level 4 lockdown for another two weeks, while restrictions for the remainder of the nation are to be eased slightly to level 3.
Ardern’s tough and swift lockdowns, along with closing the international border from March last year, were credited with reining in COVID-19 in the nation, but the government now faces questions over a delayed vaccine rollout, as well as rising costs in a nation heavily reliant on an immigrant workforce.
About 21 percent of the population of 5.1 million people have been fully vaccinated, the slowest pace among Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development members.
Meanwhile, the New Zealand Ministry of Health yesterday announced that a woman had died due to myocarditis, which is known to be a rare side effect of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle that can limit the organ’s ability to pump blood and can cause changes in heartbeat rhythms.
The ministry did not provide the woman’s age.
Pfizer in New Zealand did not immediately reply to an e-mailed request for comment.
New Zealand Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the risk of myocarditis after receiving the vaccine was a lot lower than the risk of myocarditis after being infected with COVID-19.
“And that’s part of the reason we’ve been very open about this case,” Bloomfield said. “It’s of great interest internationally as well, because it’s one of the few cases where we’ve got the full range of evidence around the side effects and then been able to explain this death.”
New Zealand has provisionally approved use of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, but only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved for rollout to the public.
Ardern said that the nation has 840,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine remaining and it continues to receive 350,000 doses a week.
