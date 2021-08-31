Hurricane Ida pelts Louisiana, kills one

‘DANGEROUS SITUATION’: US President Joe Biden, who described Ida as ‘a life-threatening storm,’ declared a major disaster, which gives the state access to federal aid

NEW ORLEANS





Hurricane Ida on Sunday battered the southern US state of Louisiana and plunged New Orleans into darkness, leaving at least one person dead 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina devastated the city.

Ida slammed into the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 storm, but had weakened to a Category 1 by early yesterday.

The hurricane knocked out power for all of New Orleans, with more than 1 million households across Louisiana without electricity, according to outage tracker PowerOutage.US.

A section of a building’s roof obstructs a street after being blown off by Hurricane Ida in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

“We have now lost power, citywide! This is the time to continue to remain in your safe places. It isn’t a time to venture out!!” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell wrote on Twitter.

Electricity provider Entergy said it was providing backup power to the New Orleans Sewage and Water Board, which operates the pumping stations used to control flooding.

The National Weather Service issued warnings of storm surges and flash floods for several areas, including the town of Jean Lafitte, just south of New Orleans, where Mayor Tim Kerner said the levees had been breached by rapidly rising waters.

“Total devastation, catastrophic, our town levees have been overtopped,” Kerner told ABC affiliate WGNO.

“We have anywhere between 75 to 200 people stranded in Barataria,” after a barge took out the swing bridge to the island, Kerner said.

“The winds are still too strong, we can’t put boats in the water to get to them,” he told WGNO. “We have a small group trying to take out the people in the most imminent danger. This is a very dangerous situation. I’ve never seen so much water in my life.”

US President Joe Biden, who described Ida as “a life-threatening storm,” declared a major disaster for Louisiana, which gives it access to federal aid.

One person was killed by a falling tree in Prairieville, 95km northwest of New Orleans, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Throughout the morning showers and strong wind swept the city’s deserted streets, buffeting boarded-up windows at businesses and homes surrounded by sandbags.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said Ida could be the most powerful storm to hit the state since 1850.

“There is no doubt that the coming days and weeks are going to be extremely difficult,” he said at a briefing on Sunday, adding that some people might have to shelter in place for up to 72 hours.

“Find the safest place in your house and stay there until the storm passes,” he wrote on Twitter earlier.

Most residents had heeded warnings of catastrophic damage and authorities’ instructions to flee.

In one neighborhood in eastern New Orleans, a few residents were completing preparations just hours before landfall.

“I’m not sure if I’m prepared, but we just have to ride it,” said Charles Fields, who was taking his garden furniture indoors.

“We’ll see how it holds up,” added the 60-year-old, who in 2005 saw Hurricane Katrina flood his house with 3.3m of water.

Edwards said that Ida would be “a very serious test for our levee systems,” an extensive network of pumps, gates and earthen and concrete berms that was expanded after Katrina.

He told CNN that hundreds of thousands of residents were believed to have evacuated.

The storm “presents some very challenging difficulties for us, with the hospitals being so full of COVID patients,” he said.

With a low rate of vaccination, Louisiana is among the states hit hardest by the pandemic, severely stressing hospitals.

Hospitalizations, which were at 2,700 on Saturday, are near their pandemic high.

The memory of Katrina, which made landfall on Aug. 29, 2005, is still fresh in Louisiana, where it caused about 1,800 deaths and billions of dollars of damage.

Rainfall of 25cm to 46cm was expected in parts of southern Louisiana through yesterday, with up to 60cm in some areas.

As of 1am yesterday, the storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 120kph and was expected to continue weakening as it moved over land, with a predicted track taking it north over the central US before veering eastward, reaching the mid-Atlantic region by tomorrow.

The White House said that federal agencies had deployed more than 2,000 emergency workers to the region — including 13 urban search-and-rescue teams — along with food and water supplies, and electricity generators.

Local authorities, the Red Cross and other organizations had prepared dozens of shelters with room for at least 16,000 people, it said.

Scientists have warned of a rise in cyclone activity as the ocean surface warms due to climate change, posing an increasing threat to the world’s coastal communities.