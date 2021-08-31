Beijing slams Blinken on Afghanistan, virus probe

TALIBAN GUIDANCE: Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi called on the US to assist other countries in providing the new Afghan government with economic assistance

Bloomberg





A senior Chinese diplomat called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to work with the Taliban government and stop pressuring Beijing over the probe into the origin of COVID-19 to improve ties between the world’s biggest economies.

Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Sunday urged the US to work with the international community to provide economic assistance to the new Afghan government, stressing the importance of both sides actively guiding the Taliban as the US military prepares to withdraw after two decades.

Wang added that the war had failed to accomplish its goal of rooting out terrorism in the South Asian nation, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi attends a Lanting Forum themed “China and the UN: Cooperation in 50 Years and Beyond” in Beijing on June 25. Photo: Reuters

The US confirmed the telephone call, with US Department of State spokesman Ned Price saying the diplomats discussed “the importance of the international community holding the Taliban accountable for the public commitments they have made regarding the safe passage and freedom to travel for Afghans and foreign nationals.”

Wang added that China opposed the US intelligence community’s inquiry into the source of COVID-19, which has caused the worst pandemic in more than a century.

He accused the US of turning the virus into a political issue, the Xinhua report said.

The US released an unclassified summary of its inquiry into the origins of COVID-19 last week, and afterward US President Joe Biden was critical of China for stonewalling the US probe.

“The world deserves answers, and I will not rest until we get them,” he said in a statement.

Chinese National Health Commission Vice Minister Zeng Yixin (曾益新) said that the US was using the subject to shift blame for its handling of the pandemic, reiterating that China supports virus-tracing work based on open, scientific and cooperative principles.

The call underscored lingering tensions between Washington and Beijing, after a trade dispute that erupted during the administration of former US president Donald Trump and spilled into a range of other areas, including the tech industry and visas for students and journalists.

Diplomatic talks in Tianjin last month were contentious, as was a meeting that involved Wang and Blinken in Alaska in March.

Still, the world’s two largest economies have not ruled out a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Biden (習近平), possibly at a G20 summit in October. It is unclear if Xi will travel for the meeting in Italy.

The US has said it would withdraw its forces from Afghanistan by today.

China has embraced the Taliban’s return to rule in Afghanistan, a diplomatic approach that could allow it to tap into the nation’s vast mineral resources and give Beijing a target for expanding its Belt and Road Initiative.