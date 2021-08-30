World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Mom fights off mountain lion

A mountain lion that attacked a five-year-old boy and dragged the child across his front lawn in Southern California was shot and killed by a wildlife officer, authorities said on Saturday. The 30kg mountain lion attacked the boy while he was playing near his house on Thursday in Calabasas and “dragged him about 45 yards [41m]” across the front lawn, said Captain Patrick Foy, a spokesman with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The boy suffered significant traumatic injuries to his head and upper torso, but was in stable condition at a Los Angeles hospital, Foy said. “The true hero of this story is his mom because she absolutely saved her son’s life,” Foy said. The mother was inside the house when she heard commotion outside. “She ran out of the house and started punching and striking the mountain lion with her bare hands and got him off her son,” he said.

UNITED STATES

Pistol sold for US$6 million

The pistol used to kill the notorious outlaw Billy the Kid in the days of the American Wild West has been auctioned for US$6.03 million, a world record for a firearm. The Colt single-action revolver owned by sheriff Pat Garrett had been estimated at US$2 million to US$3 million and saw “lively bidding” on the telephone, online and in the room in Friday’s sale, the auction house Bonhams said. It said the gun was in “very good” condition with “well-worn grips.” Garrett used the .44 caliber gun to shoot Billy the Kid — who was born Henry McCarty but also went by William Bonney — in the chest on July 14, 1881, in New Mexico. The gunfighter died at the age of 21.

INDIA

Four charged with rape

A priest and three other men have been charged with the gang rape and murder of a low-caste nine-year-old girl, Indian police said, in a case that sparked days of protests in New Delhi. The girl was allegedly assaulted by the priest, 53, and three workers on Aug. 1 after she had gone to a crematorium to fetch water. The four men, who have been in custody since they were detained early this month, face the death penalty. The girl’s mother earlier told police the men called her to the crematorium and claimed that her daughter was electrocuted.

BELARUS

Russian troops arrive

Russian anti-aircraft missile troops have arrived in the country with a mission of establishing a training center in the city of Grodno near the border with Poland and Lithuania, the Ministry of Defense said on Saturday. The move is likely to add to tensions between Belarus and the two countries, which it accuses of meddling in its affairs by hosting exiled opposition leaders. The ministry said it also expects Russian Su-30SM fighter jets to arrive on Friday. The number of jets and the size of the troop deployment were not disclosed.

UNITED STATES

Oxygen running low

Hospitals in the southeast are running low on oxygen, with the worst-hit left only 12 to 24 hours worth, said Premier Inc, a hospital-supply purchasing group. This comes amid the region’s struggle over the summer with high numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Premier has notified the White House, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Health and Human Services Department about the scarcity of oxygen in the region, Premier senior vice president of public affairs Blair Childs said. There is “so much more demand for oxygen than there ever has been,” Childs said.