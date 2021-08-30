Mexican troops disrupt migrant group

AP, MEXICO CITY





Several hundred migrants, including many children, headed north from near Mexico’s border with Guatemala on Saturday hoping to reach the US, but Mexican security forces dispersed the group several hours later.

About 300 Haitians, Cubans and Central Americans set out on foot from the town of Tapachula, and a few hundred more migrants joined in as the walk progressed.

After about eight hours, they passed through an immigration checkpoint without problems, but then National Guard troops in riot gear blocked their way as a heavy rain fell.

Migrants from Central America and the Caribbean rest at an improvised shelter in Huixtla, Mexico, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

Some of the migrants were arrested while others eluded capture and kept heading north.

By Saturday, night about 200 had arrived the town of Huixtla, said Reverend Heyman Vazquez, a priest who works with migrants.

Immigration agents also helped break up the group.

An Associated Press journalist saw one immigration agent kick a migrant who was already immobilized and on the ground.

The Collective of Monitoring and Documentation of Human Rights of the Southeast, which is a coalition of groups that work with migrants, said some people were injured, although it gave no numbers.

It said the detained migrants had been loaded on buses and driven away.

The flow of migrants from Central America has increased since the beginning of this year, and in the past few days despair had grown especially among the Haitian community stranded in Tapachula.

Last week, they began to demonstrate seeking to speed up their immigration procedures and threatened to leave in a caravan if Mexican officials did not pay attention to them.

The group that started out on Saturday was the biggest one this year.

The Mexican government has said last week that it would continue with its policy of containing migrants.

Mexican Secretary of Defense Luis Cresencio Sandoval on Friday said that the main goal of the deployment of the army, navy and National Guard is to “stop all migration.”

He said more than 14,000 military and National Guard personnel are deployed in Mexico’s south.