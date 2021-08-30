Delta cases force delay to eased curbs in Melbourne

AFP, MELBOURNE





A lockdown of Australia’s second-largest city, Melbourne, is to be extended, authorities said yesterday as they struggle to quash a stubborn outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Almost 7 million people in Melbourne and surrounding Victoria state were scheduled to exit a four-week lockdown on Thursday, but Victoria Premier Dan Andrews said it would no longer be possible with case numbers rising by 92 overnight.

It is the city’s sixth lockdown, and includes a curfew, the closure of playgrounds and strict limits on exercise.

“We still have too many cases in the community for too long for us to be able to open up and [return] those freedoms that we cherish and those freedoms that we desperately want back,” Andrews said.

He did not reveal how long stay-at-home orders would remain in place, saying that officials would “look at all the different options.”

Neighboring New South Wales state, which includes Australia’s most populous city, Sydney, yesterday posted 1,218 new cases, pushing the country’s overall daily caseload to a record high.

Almost 19,000 cases have been detected in the state of about eight million people since the Delta outbreak began in the middle of June.

With COVID-19 vaccination rates surging in New South Wales and authorities predicting that 70 percent of adults there should be fully vaccinated by October, residents weary of prolonged restrictions have been promised some modest freedoms.

In non-hot spot areas, five fully vaccinated adults are to be allowed to gather outside for up to one hour from the middle of next month while authorities have also signaled that small weddings would soon be allowed.

Australian leaders have agreed on a national roadmap for reopening the country once vaccination targets of 70 and 80 percent are reached in each state and territory.

The country has recorded more than 51,000 cases of COVID-19 and almost 1,000 deaths.