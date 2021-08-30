A lockdown of Australia’s second-largest city, Melbourne, is to be extended, authorities said yesterday as they struggle to quash a stubborn outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.
Almost 7 million people in Melbourne and surrounding Victoria state were scheduled to exit a four-week lockdown on Thursday, but Victoria Premier Dan Andrews said it would no longer be possible with case numbers rising by 92 overnight.
It is the city’s sixth lockdown, and includes a curfew, the closure of playgrounds and strict limits on exercise.
“We still have too many cases in the community for too long for us to be able to open up and [return] those freedoms that we cherish and those freedoms that we desperately want back,” Andrews said.
He did not reveal how long stay-at-home orders would remain in place, saying that officials would “look at all the different options.”
Neighboring New South Wales state, which includes Australia’s most populous city, Sydney, yesterday posted 1,218 new cases, pushing the country’s overall daily caseload to a record high.
Almost 19,000 cases have been detected in the state of about eight million people since the Delta outbreak began in the middle of June.
With COVID-19 vaccination rates surging in New South Wales and authorities predicting that 70 percent of adults there should be fully vaccinated by October, residents weary of prolonged restrictions have been promised some modest freedoms.
In non-hot spot areas, five fully vaccinated adults are to be allowed to gather outside for up to one hour from the middle of next month while authorities have also signaled that small weddings would soon be allowed.
Australian leaders have agreed on a national roadmap for reopening the country once vaccination targets of 70 and 80 percent are reached in each state and territory.
The country has recorded more than 51,000 cases of COVID-19 and almost 1,000 deaths.
The number of people living with high blood pressure has more than doubled since 1990, said a major study published yesterday, which found that half of all sufferers — about 720 million people — went untreated in 2019. Hypertension is linked to more than 8.5 million deaths each year, and is the leading risk factor for strokes, and heart and liver disease. To find out how hypertension rates have developed globally over the past 30 years, an international team from Non-Communicable Disease Risk Factor Collaboration analyzed data from more than 1,200 national studies covering nearly every country in the world. They
Chinese actress Zheng Shuang (鄭爽) yesterday was hit with a US$46 million tax evasion fine, while references to film star Zhao Wei (趙薇) were wiped from video streaming sites as Beijing steps up its campaign against celebrity culture. Beijing is on a mission to rein in what it calls “chaotic fan culture” and celebrity excess, after a spate of scandals have in the past few months taken down China’s biggest entertainers, including singer Kris Wu (吳亦凡), who was arrested on suspicion of rape earlier this month. Shanghai tax authorities fined Zheng 299 million yuan (US$46.2 million) for tax evasion and undeclared income
Hong Kong democracy advocates are working in the shadows to preserve digital backups of their movement as the physical symbols of their resistance, including an opposition newspaper and a museum, are purged from the territory’s streets. In the end, it was food safety inspectors that finished Hong Kong’s museum to those killed in the Tiananmen Square Massacre — the only memorial of its kind within China to victims of the 1989 crackdown. Its exhibitions documented Beijing’s use of tanks to quell democracy protests in the Chinese capital and Hong Kong’s three-decade history of holding annual candlelight vigils for those killed. However, Hong
The Australian electricity market on Sunday reached a milestone, with solar power outstripping energy generation from coal for the first time since the market was set up two decades ago. The crossover point lasted for only a few minutes, as low demand and sunny skies meant the contribution from coal dropped to a record low of 9,315 megawatts (MW) just after noon, while solar provided the dominant share with 9,427MW. Dylan McConnell, a research fellow at the University of Melbourne’s climate and energy college, said that for a brief moment solar represented 57 percent of national electricity generation. “This is what I unofficially