JAPAN
Two die after vaccination
Two people died after receiving Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shots that were among lots later suspended following the discovery of contaminants, the Ministry of Health said yesterday. The men in their 30s died this month within days of receiving their second Moderna doses, the ministry said in a release. Each had a shot from one of three manufacturing lots suspended on Thursday. The cause of the deaths is still being investigated. The country halted the use of 1.63 million Moderna doses shipped to 863 vaccination centers nationwide, more than a week after the domestic distributor, Takeda Pharmaceutical, received reports of contaminants in some vials. The government and Moderna had said no safety or efficacy issues had been identified and the suspension was just a precaution.
PHILIPPINES
Virus restrictions extended
President Rodrigo Duterte has lengthened COVID-19 restrictions in the capital region and some provinces, his spokesperson said yesterday, as the nation logged a new record in daily COVID-19 infections. The country is battling a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases driven by community transmission of the more infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. “We expect the number of cases will continue to increase in the coming days,” Undersecretary of Health Maria Rosario Vergeire told a public briefing. The ministry recorded 19,441 new cases yesterday, notching a record-high for the third time in the past nine days. Total confirmed cases have risen to more than 1.93 million, while deaths have reached 33,008, after 167 more fatalities were recorded.
UNITED STATES
Winds fan wildfire
Firefighters battling a stubborn California wildfire on Friday near the Lake Tahoe resort region faced gusty winds and dry conditions that made vegetation ready to burn. The Caldor fire has proved so difficult to fight that fire managers this week pushed back the projected date for full containment from early next week to Sept. 8, but even that estimate was tenuous. “I think that’s going to be assessed on a day-by-day basis,” said Keith Wade, a spokesman for the incident management team.
UNITED STATES
Parents to pay for porn
A judge has ordered a western Michigan couple to pay US$30,441 to their son for getting rid of his pornography collection. District Judge Paul Maloney’s decision this week came eight months after David Werking, 43, won a lawsuit against his parents. He said they had no right to throw out his collection of films, magazines and other items. Werking had lived at their Grand Haven home for 10 months after a divorce before moving to Muncie, Indiana. The judge followed the value set by an expert, MLive.com reported.
UNITED STATES
Couple split jackpot
A North Carolina couple split a nearly US$1 million lottery jackpot thanks to two identical tickets, a sudden windfall the pair say they will put to good use. The North Carolina Education Lottery said Luther Cannon bought two tickets for Sunday last week’s Cash 5 jackpot at a convenience store in Rocky Mount. He punched in his numbers and gave one of the tickets to his wife, Constance. When they saw his numbers won a US$997,400 jackpot, Constance Cannon said she started crying. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598, the NC Education Lottery said.
Chinese actress Zheng Shuang (鄭爽) yesterday was hit with a US$46 million tax evasion fine, while references to film star Zhao Wei (趙薇) were wiped from video streaming sites as Beijing steps up its campaign against celebrity culture. Beijing is on a mission to rein in what it calls “chaotic fan culture” and celebrity excess, after a spate of scandals have in the past few months taken down China’s biggest entertainers, including singer Kris Wu (吳亦凡), who was arrested on suspicion of rape earlier this month. Shanghai tax authorities fined Zheng 299 million yuan (US$46.2 million) for tax evasion and undeclared income
Hong Kong democracy advocates are working in the shadows to preserve digital backups of their movement as the physical symbols of their resistance, including an opposition newspaper and a museum, are purged from the territory’s streets. In the end, it was food safety inspectors that finished Hong Kong’s museum to those killed in the Tiananmen Square Massacre — the only memorial of its kind within China to victims of the 1989 crackdown. Its exhibitions documented Beijing’s use of tanks to quell democracy protests in the Chinese capital and Hong Kong’s three-decade history of holding annual candlelight vigils for those killed. However, Hong
RACE AGAINST TIME: Evacuating the up to 60,000 Afghans who worked as allies of the US and EU was impossible, a senior EU official said amid ongoing rescue efforts Tens of thousands of Afghans were yesterday racing to flee their country as the US warned of security threats at Kabul’s chaotic airport and the EU said that it was “impossible” to evacuate everyone at risk from the Taliban. In the week since the Taliban took back power in Afghanistan, the group vowed a softer version of its brutal rule from 1996 to 2001, and taken steps toward forming a government. However, terrified Afghans continue to try to flee, deepening a tragedy at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, where the US and its allies have been unable to cope with the huge
The Australian electricity market on Sunday reached a milestone, with solar power outstripping energy generation from coal for the first time since the market was set up two decades ago. The crossover point lasted for only a few minutes, as low demand and sunny skies meant the contribution from coal dropped to a record low of 9,315 megawatts (MW) just after noon, while solar provided the dominant share with 9,427MW. Dylan McConnell, a research fellow at the University of Melbourne’s climate and energy college, said that for a brief moment solar represented 57 percent of national electricity generation. “This is what I unofficially