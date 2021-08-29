World News Quick Take

JAPAN

Two die after vaccination

Two people died after receiving Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shots that were among lots later suspended following the discovery of contaminants, the Ministry of Health said yesterday. The men in their 30s died this month within days of receiving their second Moderna doses, the ministry said in a release. Each had a shot from one of three manufacturing lots suspended on Thursday. The cause of the deaths is still being investigated. The country halted the use of 1.63 million Moderna doses shipped to 863 vaccination centers nationwide, more than a week after the domestic distributor, Takeda Pharmaceutical, received reports of contaminants in some vials. The government and Moderna had said no safety or efficacy issues had been identified and the suspension was just a precaution.

PHILIPPINES

Virus restrictions extended

President Rodrigo Duterte has lengthened COVID-19 restrictions in the capital region and some provinces, his spokesperson said yesterday, as the nation logged a new record in daily COVID-19 infections. The country is battling a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases driven by community transmission of the more infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. “We expect the number of cases will continue to increase in the coming days,” Undersecretary of Health Maria Rosario Vergeire told a public briefing. The ministry recorded 19,441 new cases yesterday, notching a record-high for the third time in the past nine days. Total confirmed cases have risen to more than 1.93 million, while deaths have reached 33,008, after 167 more fatalities were recorded.

UNITED STATES

Winds fan wildfire

Firefighters battling a stubborn California wildfire on Friday near the Lake Tahoe resort region faced gusty winds and dry conditions that made vegetation ready to burn. The Caldor fire has proved so difficult to fight that fire managers this week pushed back the projected date for full containment from early next week to Sept. 8, but even that estimate was tenuous. “I think that’s going to be assessed on a day-by-day basis,” said Keith Wade, a spokesman for the incident management team.

UNITED STATES

Parents to pay for porn

A judge has ordered a western Michigan couple to pay US$30,441 to their son for getting rid of his pornography collection. District Judge Paul Maloney’s decision this week came eight months after David Werking, 43, won a lawsuit against his parents. He said they had no right to throw out his collection of films, magazines and other items. Werking had lived at their Grand Haven home for 10 months after a divorce before moving to Muncie, Indiana. The judge followed the value set by an expert, MLive.com reported.

UNITED STATES

Couple split jackpot

A North Carolina couple split a nearly US$1 million lottery jackpot thanks to two identical tickets, a sudden windfall the pair say they will put to good use. The North Carolina Education Lottery said Luther Cannon bought two tickets for Sunday last week’s Cash 5 jackpot at a convenience store in Rocky Mount. He punched in his numbers and gave one of the tickets to his wife, Constance. When they saw his numbers won a US$997,400 jackpot, Constance Cannon said she started crying. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598, the NC Education Lottery said.