New Orleans facing storm on Katrina anniversary

‘CRUEL DATE’: Hurricane Ida is expected to pack winds of 225kph and cause a storm surge of up to 4.5m in New Orleans, which is below sea level and protected by levees

Bloomberg





New Orleans is bracing for disaster as hospitals clear wards, oil refineries shut units and public officials warn residents of low-lying neighborhoods to flee.

Hurricane Ida slammed into Cuba on Friday night as it barreled north toward the US Gulf Coast with winds that are ultimately expected to reach 225kph and a wall of water that might reach 4.5m in height.

The city of New Orleans is asking residents to evacuate as soon as possible or prepare to shelter in place yesterday evening, according to a text alert sent late on Friday.

Vehicles head out of Saint Bernard Parish in New Orleans on Friday as the Louisiana coast prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Ida. Photo: AP

The storm could damage close to 1 million homes along the US Gulf Coast if it intensifies as forecast, with potential reconstruction costs estimated to exceed US$220 billion, according to CoreLogic.

With gales strong enough to destroy dwellings and knock out power for an extended period, areas that suffer a direct hit could be “uninhabitable for weeks or months,” the US National Hurricane Center has said.

There is little in Ida’s way to stop it from ramping up to the second-most destructive category of storm given the deep eddy of 30°C sea water that it would traverse before it roars ashore late today or early tomorrow, said Todd Crawford, director of meteorology at commercial forecaster Atmospheric G2.

Warm water is like fuel to tropical cyclones.

“In an unfortunate case of very bad luck, the expected track of Ida will take it directly over an usually warm pool of water in the northern Gulf on Sunday, which is the primary reason for rapid intensification,” Crawford said.

“Given the ideal environment for strengthening it is not out of the question that Ida will touch Category 5 status at some point Sunday,” he said.

Ida made landfall in the Cuban province of Pinar Del Rio shortly before 7:30pm, with winds of 128kph.

It was to enter the Gulf of Mexico overnight, expected to hit New Orleans on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, one of the most devastating natural disasters in US history.

The storm’s top winds could reach 225kph, the hurricane center said in its most recent forecast.

New Orleans and other imperiled communities such as Jefferson Parish have already started telling some residents to flee.

Louisiana Children’s Medical Center is sending home some patients and would put its six New Orleans-area hospitals into lockdown this morning.

On its current track, the storm could cause as much as US$25 billion in damage and losses, said Chuck Watson, a disaster modeler with Enki Research.

It would be the most powerful storm to hit the US so far this year.

Today is 16 years to the day since Katrina wreaked havoc on New Orleans as a major hurricane.

“Sunday is the anniversary of Katrina — it seems like a particularly cruel date for a hurricane landfall in Louisiana,” Weather Tiger president Ryan Truchelut said.

A hurricane warning was posted for the much of Louisiana’s coast, including New Orleans, the center said.

Ida could push a surge of ocean water 3m to 4.5m above normal from Morgan City to the mouth of the Mississippi River, and lesser amounts all the way to Mobile Bay.

US President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency for Louisiana. New Orleans is below sea level and depends on levees and pumps to keep the ocean and river out.