World News Quick Take

Agencies





KAZAKHSTAN

Nine dead in blasts at depot

Nine people have died in explosions at an arms depot, authorities said yesterday. The blasts began on Thursday at a Ministry of Defense ammunitions depot in the southern region of Jambyl, leaving scores injured and nearby villages evacuated by authorities. The ministry said that a fire broke out and “quickly spread to storage facilities where engineering ammunition is stored.” Several explosions followed, killing nine people, it added. The Jambyl regional government said that of more than 80 who received treatment for injuries, 28 remained hospitalized, with six in serious condition.

NEW ZEALAND

National lockdown extended

Officials yesterday extended a national lockdown sparked by an outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 into next week, but warned that restrictions would last longer in the infection epicenter of Auckland. The Delta cluster emerged in Auckland last week, ending a six-month run without local transmission. While there were 70 new cases reported yesterday, taking the total to 347, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there were signs the outbreak would soon peak if stay-at-home orders remained in place. “We may be seeing the beginning of a plateau in cases,” she said. “Our job is to keep up the hard work in order to bend, and then flatten, the [infection] curve.”

HONG KONG

Legislator disqualified

Authorities on Thursday ousted an opposition legislator from his seat after finding him to be insufficiently loyal amid Beijing’s tightening grip on the territory. Cheng Chung-tai (鄭松泰) of the populist Civic Party was disqualified from the legislature after he “failed to fulfill the legal requirements and conditions on upholding the Basic Law and bearing allegiance” to Hong Kong, the government said in a statement. He was one of two remaining opposition lawmakers in the legislature, after the pro-democracy camp of legislators resigned en masse last year following the disqualification of four of their colleagues.

UNITED STATES

Virus hospitalizations rise

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals on Thursday breached 100,000, the highest level in eight months, the Department of Health and Human Services said, as a resurgence of the virus spurred by the highly contagious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 strains the nation’s healthcare system. COVID-19 hospitalizations have more than doubled in the past month. Over the past week, more than 500 people with the disease were admitted to hospitals each hour on average, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The US reached its peak for hospitalizations on Jan. 6, when there were 132,051 COVID-19 patients in hospital beds, according to a Reuters tally.

MALI

Ex-PM arrested

Former prime minister Boubeye Maiga was on Thursday arrested for his role in the purchase of a presidential plane during the rule of ousted president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, his lawyer said. The exact reason for the arrest was not clear, but it was related to Mali’s purchase of a jet in 2014 for US$40 million, his lawyer, Kassoum Tapo, said by telephone. “We have not seen the case file and until then we cannot speak further,” he said. Critics at the time claimed that the Keita administration overpaid and that the deal was corrupt. It led to a political scandal that hurt Keita’s presidency and spooked lenders.