KAZAKHSTAN
Nine dead in blasts at depot
Nine people have died in explosions at an arms depot, authorities said yesterday. The blasts began on Thursday at a Ministry of Defense ammunitions depot in the southern region of Jambyl, leaving scores injured and nearby villages evacuated by authorities. The ministry said that a fire broke out and “quickly spread to storage facilities where engineering ammunition is stored.” Several explosions followed, killing nine people, it added. The Jambyl regional government said that of more than 80 who received treatment for injuries, 28 remained hospitalized, with six in serious condition.
NEW ZEALAND
National lockdown extended
Officials yesterday extended a national lockdown sparked by an outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 into next week, but warned that restrictions would last longer in the infection epicenter of Auckland. The Delta cluster emerged in Auckland last week, ending a six-month run without local transmission. While there were 70 new cases reported yesterday, taking the total to 347, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there were signs the outbreak would soon peak if stay-at-home orders remained in place. “We may be seeing the beginning of a plateau in cases,” she said. “Our job is to keep up the hard work in order to bend, and then flatten, the [infection] curve.”
HONG KONG
Legislator disqualified
Authorities on Thursday ousted an opposition legislator from his seat after finding him to be insufficiently loyal amid Beijing’s tightening grip on the territory. Cheng Chung-tai (鄭松泰) of the populist Civic Party was disqualified from the legislature after he “failed to fulfill the legal requirements and conditions on upholding the Basic Law and bearing allegiance” to Hong Kong, the government said in a statement. He was one of two remaining opposition lawmakers in the legislature, after the pro-democracy camp of legislators resigned en masse last year following the disqualification of four of their colleagues.
UNITED STATES
Virus hospitalizations rise
The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals on Thursday breached 100,000, the highest level in eight months, the Department of Health and Human Services said, as a resurgence of the virus spurred by the highly contagious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 strains the nation’s healthcare system. COVID-19 hospitalizations have more than doubled in the past month. Over the past week, more than 500 people with the disease were admitted to hospitals each hour on average, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The US reached its peak for hospitalizations on Jan. 6, when there were 132,051 COVID-19 patients in hospital beds, according to a Reuters tally.
MALI
Ex-PM arrested
Former prime minister Boubeye Maiga was on Thursday arrested for his role in the purchase of a presidential plane during the rule of ousted president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, his lawyer said. The exact reason for the arrest was not clear, but it was related to Mali’s purchase of a jet in 2014 for US$40 million, his lawyer, Kassoum Tapo, said by telephone. “We have not seen the case file and until then we cannot speak further,” he said. Critics at the time claimed that the Keita administration overpaid and that the deal was corrupt. It led to a political scandal that hurt Keita’s presidency and spooked lenders.
CALL FOR ‘FREEDOM’: In Melbourne, some officers used pepper spray to keep people back, some of whom let off flares, while most appeared not to be wearing masks Anti-lockdown protesters yesterday clashed violently with police as hundreds of unmasked people marched through the streets of Melbourne. Footage posted on social media showed protesters cheering, throwing objects at police officers and letting off flares, as well as police pepper-spraying protesters. The Melbourne protests took place after Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced a lockdown in place across Melbourne would be extended across the entire state. The state yesterday recorded 77 new cases of COVID-19. More than 700 extra Victoria police officers were deployed to contain the lockdown protest, where social media videos showed hundreds were in attendance with some letting off flares. People of
India on Friday authorized the emergency use of a second homegrown COVID-19 vaccine, which is also the first approved for children older than 12 in the country. The Indian Department of Biotechnology announced its approval for ZyCoV-D, by Indian pharmaceutical firm Zydus Cadila, as the “world’s first and India’s indigenously developed DNA-based vaccine for COVID-19.” The approval for ZyCoV-D, which can be applied using a needle-free injector, comes with vaccination rates picking up across the country over the past few weeks. “This three-dose vaccine ... when injected produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicits an immune response,” the biotechnology department,
Chinese actress Zheng Shuang (鄭爽) yesterday was hit with a US$46 million tax evasion fine, while references to film star Zhao Wei (趙薇) were wiped from video streaming sites as Beijing steps up its campaign against celebrity culture. Beijing is on a mission to rein in what it calls “chaotic fan culture” and celebrity excess, after a spate of scandals have in the past few months taken down China’s biggest entertainers, including singer Kris Wu (吳亦凡), who was arrested on suspicion of rape earlier this month. Shanghai tax authorities fined Zheng 299 million yuan (US$46.2 million) for tax evasion and undeclared income
RACE AGAINST TIME: Evacuating the up to 60,000 Afghans who worked as allies of the US and EU was impossible, a senior EU official said amid ongoing rescue efforts Tens of thousands of Afghans were yesterday racing to flee their country as the US warned of security threats at Kabul’s chaotic airport and the EU said that it was “impossible” to evacuate everyone at risk from the Taliban. In the week since the Taliban took back power in Afghanistan, the group vowed a softer version of its brutal rule from 1996 to 2001, and taken steps toward forming a government. However, terrified Afghans continue to try to flee, deepening a tragedy at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, where the US and its allies have been unable to cope with the huge