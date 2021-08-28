Fatigue and shortness of breath still afflict many patients a year after their hospitalization for COVID-19, according to a new Chinese study calling for a better understanding of the pandemic’s long-term health effects.
About half of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals suffer from at least one persistent symptom — most often fatigue or muscle weakness — after 12 months, said the study published yesterday in the British medical journal The Lancet.
The research, the largest yet on the condition known as “long COVID,” added that one in three patients have shortness of breath a year after their diagnosis.
That number is even higher in patients hit more severely by the illness.
“With no proven treatments or even rehabilitation guidance, long COVID affects people’s ability to resume normal life and their capacity to work,” The Lancet said in an editorial published with the study.
“The study shows that for many patients, full recovery from COVID-19 will take more than 1 year,” it added
The study followed nearly 1,300 people hospitalized for the disease from January to May last year in Wuhan, China — the first place affected by a pandemic that has since infected 214 million people worldwide, killing more than 4 million.
The share of observed patients with at least one symptom decreased from 68 percent after six months to 49 percent after 12 months.
Respiratory discomfort increased from 26 percent of patients after six months to 30 percent after 12 months, it said.
It found that affected women were 43 percent more likely than men to experience fatigue or persistent muscle weakness, and twice as likely to be diagnosed with anxiety or depression.
It said that 88 percent of patients who worked before their diagnosis had returned to their jobs a year later.
“Long COVID is a modern medical challenge of the first order,” the editorial said, calling for more research to understand the condition and better care for patients who suffer from it.
