The leader of Tigray forces in Ethiopia has expressed a commitment to a “negotiated end” to the nine-month war that has killed thousands and left nearly 500,000 people facing famine, while the UN secretary-general on Thursday warned that “there is no military solution.”
In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Tigray People’s Liberation Front Chairman Debretsion Gebremichael said the Tigray side requires an impartial mediator, among other conditions.
He said that the African Union, whose headquarters are in Ethiopia, “cannot provide any solution to the war” that the continental body “endorsed” early in the fighting.
Photo: AFP
That complicates the union’s initiative announced on Thursday to appoint former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo as its special representative to the Horn of Africa.
The prospect for talks between Ethiopia’s government and the Tigray leadership, who dominated the national government for 27 years before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office, remains deeply challenging.
The Ethiopian government earlier this year declared the Tigray People’s Liberation Front a terrorist group, and the US told Thursday’s UN Security Council meeting on the crisis that the government has “not responded positively” to calls for talks.
Meanwhile, the conflict has spread over the past few weeks into Ethiopia’s Amhara and Afar regions, displacing hundreds of thousands of people, while Abiy’s government has called all able citizens to war, urging them to stop the Tigray forces “once and for all.”
The heated rhetoric on both sides has led to growing international calls for an immediate ceasefire.
The further the resurgent Tigray forces advance outside the Tigray region, “the greater the harm” to the ethnic Tigrayans for whom they act, Kenyan Ambassador to the UN Martin Kimani told the Security Council meeting, while urging Ethiopia to be prepared to lift the terror designation. He also encouraged the African Union to step up.
What began as a political falling-out threatens to destabilize Africa’s second-most populous country, while abuses have been committed by all sides in the mix of armed groups that include those from neighboring Eritrea.
The world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade continues to worsen.
Guterres criticized the “de facto humanitarian blockade” of the Tigray region of 6 million people, with food warehouses there empty, while the US said that “if these impediments continue, large numbers of people will starve to death.”
“With sadness and disbelief, we are once again discussing the possibility of a manmade famine in Tigray,” Norwegian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Trine Heimerback said, referring to Ethiopia’s catastrophic starvation crisis in the 1980s.
