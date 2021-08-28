Newly appointed Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob retained mostly familiar faces in his Cabinet unveiled yesterday, but vowed that his government would be more open as it seeks to curb a worsening COVID-19 situation.
The Cabinet lineup mirrors that of his predecessor, Muhyiddin Yassin, who resigned on Monday last week after less than 18 months in office as infighting in his coalition cost him majority support.
Ismail did not name a deputy, but kept the four senior ministerial posts, which had been created by Muhyiddin to keep factions in his Malay-majority government happy.
Malaysian Minister of Finance Zafrul Abdul Aziz held on to his position, while some former ministers swapped portfolios.
Opposition lawmakers immediately voiced disappointment with what they called a recycling of the former government, which failed to curb the COVID-19 pandemic despite a seven-month state of emergency and a lockdown since June.
Malaysia on Thursday hit a daily record of 24,599 COVID-19 infections, pushing its total to 1.64 million. Daily deaths also reached a high of 393, raising the toll to 15,211.
COVID-19 vaccinations are moving rapidly, with more than half of the adult population fully inoculated.
Former Malaysian minister of finance Lim Guan Eng (林冠英), an opposition leader, said that the new Cabinet was disappointing, and raised questions whether Ismail is committed to seeking new solutions to the pandemic and economic recession.
Malaysian lawmaker Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman of the opposition Malaysian United Democratic Alliance said that it was a “wasted opportunity” for Ismail to bring about real change.
Many Malaysians also slammed the decision on social media, saying that they felt let down by the return of what many view as an incompetent Cabinet.
Ismail said that the team was chosen based on their experience and to ensure stability.
He pledged that the economy would be reopened in stages amid the lockdown.
“This Cabinet will take a new approach that is more open” and be more sensitive to people’s needs to restore public confidence, he said in a live national broadcast.
Ismail was named by the Malaysian king as the new prime minister and sworn in on Saturday last week after obtaining the backing of 114 lawmakers for a slender majority.
Ismail’s appointment brought Muhyiddin’s alliance back to power. It also returned the leadership to his United Malays National Organization, which led Malaysia since independence from the UK in 1957, but was ousted in 2018 elections amid a multibillion-dollar financial scandal.
Ismail said that the Cabinet would be sworn in on Monday and that each ministry must prove its performance within the first 100 days in office.
