World News Quick Take

HONG KONG

June 4 rally planner probed

The democracy group that organizes the annual June 4 rally to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre is being investigated by the National Security Department on suspicion of collusion with foreign forces. Police sent a letter to the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China requesting information about its membership, finances and activities by Sept. 7. Failure to provide the information by the deadline could result in a HK$100,000 (US$12,844) fine and six months in jail, it said. In July, the group said that it had laid off staff members to ensure their safety.

AFGHANISTAN

Newborn named after plane

The parents of an Afghan baby born on a C-17 military aircraft during an evacuation flight from Kabul named their daughter “Reach,” because the transport plane’s call sign was Reach 828, US European Command commander General Tod Wolters told reporters on Wednesday. The child is the only one to be born on an evacuation flight, he added. She was born on Saturday last week, and members of the 86th Medical Group helped in her birth on the flight from Kabul to Germany.

UNITED STATES

Murder solved 46 years on

A man on Tuesday stopped his capital murder trial in Texas when he pleaded guilty to the 1974 killing of a 17-year-old girl. Glen McCurley, 78, was promptly sentenced to life imprisonment for the abduction, torture, rape and killing of Carla Walker. The Fort Worth high-school student was in a vehicle with her boyfriend outside a bowling alley the night of Feb. 17, 1974, when a man pistol-whipped the boy and grabbed Walker. Her body was found three days later stuffed in a culvert. Only after DNA technology had advanced to the point where a complete genetic profile could be developed for McCurley was he charged, police said.

UNITED STATES

Injury scam banked US$20m

A racket in which corrupt lawyers and doctors generated about US$20 million in lawsuit settlements by manipulating hundreds of homeless people to feign trip-and-fall accidents has been shut down with an indictment, authorities said on Wednesday. Charges against two lawyers and two doctors were unveiled at the Federal Court in Manhattan by authorities who detailed a scam in which some people allegedly agreed to undergo needless surgeries to boost the value of lawsuits seeking compensation for fake accidents. US Attorney Audrey Strauss said that the defendants “preyed upon the most vulnerable members of society” to carry out a fraud that stretched from January 2013 through April 2018.

UNITED STATES

Ferris wheel lifts NYC spirits

A 34m-tall Ferris wheel spins in the once bustling heart of Times Square, looking to bring some joy to New York City and help turn the economy around. For 12 minutes, customers can ride the Times Square Wheel for a bird’s eye view of midtown Manhattan. “I don’t remember the last time I’ve been on a Ferris wheel. That was so much fun,” Deborah Johnson said after taking a spin. Before his ride, the Naked Cowboy, a regular Times Square attraction himself, strummed his guitar and sang: “I’m scared of heights, so I’ll probably squeal — ahhhh.” The idea is to bring back the joy of childhood, said Vito Bruno, who thought up the ride and is founder and chief executive of AM:PM Entertainment Concepts. “New York and this country need happy right now,” he said.