HONG KONG
June 4 rally planner probed
The democracy group that organizes the annual June 4 rally to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre is being investigated by the National Security Department on suspicion of collusion with foreign forces. Police sent a letter to the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China requesting information about its membership, finances and activities by Sept. 7. Failure to provide the information by the deadline could result in a HK$100,000 (US$12,844) fine and six months in jail, it said. In July, the group said that it had laid off staff members to ensure their safety.
AFGHANISTAN
Newborn named after plane
The parents of an Afghan baby born on a C-17 military aircraft during an evacuation flight from Kabul named their daughter “Reach,” because the transport plane’s call sign was Reach 828, US European Command commander General Tod Wolters told reporters on Wednesday. The child is the only one to be born on an evacuation flight, he added. She was born on Saturday last week, and members of the 86th Medical Group helped in her birth on the flight from Kabul to Germany.
UNITED STATES
Murder solved 46 years on
A man on Tuesday stopped his capital murder trial in Texas when he pleaded guilty to the 1974 killing of a 17-year-old girl. Glen McCurley, 78, was promptly sentenced to life imprisonment for the abduction, torture, rape and killing of Carla Walker. The Fort Worth high-school student was in a vehicle with her boyfriend outside a bowling alley the night of Feb. 17, 1974, when a man pistol-whipped the boy and grabbed Walker. Her body was found three days later stuffed in a culvert. Only after DNA technology had advanced to the point where a complete genetic profile could be developed for McCurley was he charged, police said.
UNITED STATES
Injury scam banked US$20m
A racket in which corrupt lawyers and doctors generated about US$20 million in lawsuit settlements by manipulating hundreds of homeless people to feign trip-and-fall accidents has been shut down with an indictment, authorities said on Wednesday. Charges against two lawyers and two doctors were unveiled at the Federal Court in Manhattan by authorities who detailed a scam in which some people allegedly agreed to undergo needless surgeries to boost the value of lawsuits seeking compensation for fake accidents. US Attorney Audrey Strauss said that the defendants “preyed upon the most vulnerable members of society” to carry out a fraud that stretched from January 2013 through April 2018.
UNITED STATES
Ferris wheel lifts NYC spirits
A 34m-tall Ferris wheel spins in the once bustling heart of Times Square, looking to bring some joy to New York City and help turn the economy around. For 12 minutes, customers can ride the Times Square Wheel for a bird’s eye view of midtown Manhattan. “I don’t remember the last time I’ve been on a Ferris wheel. That was so much fun,” Deborah Johnson said after taking a spin. Before his ride, the Naked Cowboy, a regular Times Square attraction himself, strummed his guitar and sang: “I’m scared of heights, so I’ll probably squeal — ahhhh.” The idea is to bring back the joy of childhood, said Vito Bruno, who thought up the ride and is founder and chief executive of AM:PM Entertainment Concepts. “New York and this country need happy right now,” he said.
CALL FOR ‘FREEDOM’: In Melbourne, some officers used pepper spray to keep people back, some of whom let off flares, while most appeared not to be wearing masks Anti-lockdown protesters yesterday clashed violently with police as hundreds of unmasked people marched through the streets of Melbourne. Footage posted on social media showed protesters cheering, throwing objects at police officers and letting off flares, as well as police pepper-spraying protesters. The Melbourne protests took place after Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced a lockdown in place across Melbourne would be extended across the entire state. The state yesterday recorded 77 new cases of COVID-19. More than 700 extra Victoria police officers were deployed to contain the lockdown protest, where social media videos showed hundreds were in attendance with some letting off flares. People of
India on Friday authorized the emergency use of a second homegrown COVID-19 vaccine, which is also the first approved for children older than 12 in the country. The Indian Department of Biotechnology announced its approval for ZyCoV-D, by Indian pharmaceutical firm Zydus Cadila, as the “world’s first and India’s indigenously developed DNA-based vaccine for COVID-19.” The approval for ZyCoV-D, which can be applied using a needle-free injector, comes with vaccination rates picking up across the country over the past few weeks. “This three-dose vaccine ... when injected produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicits an immune response,” the biotechnology department,
RACE AGAINST TIME: Evacuating the up to 60,000 Afghans who worked as allies of the US and EU was impossible, a senior EU official said amid ongoing rescue efforts Tens of thousands of Afghans were yesterday racing to flee their country as the US warned of security threats at Kabul’s chaotic airport and the EU said that it was “impossible” to evacuate everyone at risk from the Taliban. In the week since the Taliban took back power in Afghanistan, the group vowed a softer version of its brutal rule from 1996 to 2001, and taken steps toward forming a government. However, terrified Afghans continue to try to flee, deepening a tragedy at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, where the US and its allies have been unable to cope with the huge
The Australian electricity market on Sunday reached a milestone, with solar power outstripping energy generation from coal for the first time since the market was set up two decades ago. The crossover point lasted for only a few minutes, as low demand and sunny skies meant the contribution from coal dropped to a record low of 9,315 megawatts (MW) just after noon, while solar provided the dominant share with 9,427MW. Dylan McConnell, a research fellow at the University of Melbourne’s climate and energy college, said that for a brief moment solar represented 57 percent of national electricity generation. “This is what I unofficially