Signs of life beyond Earth’s solar system might be detectable within two to three years, experts have said, after rethinking the kinds of planets that might be habitable.
Researchers have mostly looked for planets of a similar size, mass, temperature and atmospheric composition to Earth.
However, University of Cambridge astronomers believe that there might be more promising possibilities after research suggesting that a “mini-Neptune” more than twice the radius of Earth and more than eight times as massive might also be habitable.
They have identified a class of habitable exoplanets, called hycean planets — hot, ocean-covered planets with hydrogen-rich atmospheres — which are more numerous than Earth-like planets.
The mini-Neptune, known as K2-18b, is one and there could be many more in existence.
“Hyceans are basically water worlds with hydrogen-rich atmospheres,” said Nikku Madhusudhan, the lead author of the research and a reader in astrophysics and exoplanetary science at the University of Cambridge’s Institute of Astronomy.
Focusing on hyceans could accelerate efforts to find life beyond Earth, he said.
“We are saying that within two to three years, we may see the first biosignature detection if these planets host life,” he said, adding that the James Webb Space Telescope — due for launch in November — could aid the search.
Madhusudhan said that the small size of Earth-like planets relative to sun-like stars gave rise to weak atmospheric signatures, making it difficult to detect signs of life.
However, hyceans can be more than twice the radius of Earth for a planet about 10 times the mass, and significantly hotter, with average atmospheric temperatures reaching almost 200°C.
Larger planets are not only more common than Earth-sized ones, but easier to find, and it is possible to detect their atmospheres more readily, Madhusudhan said.
The makeup of hycean planets also means that it is possible to look for a wider array of molecules that might hint at the presence of life.
Writing in the Astrophysical Journal, the team said that hycean planets were defined as having a hydrogen-rich atmosphere, a rocky core that accounts for at least 10 percent of the mass of the planet, and a water layer accounting for up to 90 percent of the planet’s mass.
Life might even be possible on the shady side of planets, which the team has called “dark hyceans.”
These sit close to their star and are tidally locked, meaning that the same side of the planet is always in the light — and potentially too hot to be habitable.
The team said that any life on hyceans would necessarily be aquatic as the planets would, by definition, be covered by a water layer, but what form such life might take is an open question, Madhusudhan said.
“At the bare minimum, microbial life should be possible,” he said, adding that this was how life started on Earth.
Beth Biller, who studies exoplanets at Edinburgh University’s Institute of Astronomy and was not involved in the research, welcomed the work.
“There is such diversity among the exoplanets discovered to date and it really makes sense to study as well the non-Earth-like planets that might conceivably host life,” she said.
However, Biller said that searching for biosignatures on hycean planets might still prove difficult.
“Searches for biosignatures for Earth twins are already very tricky — most rely on proving an atmosphere is not in equilibrium by detecting a combination of different biosignature gases that shouldn’t exist together in an equilibrium state,” Biller said. “Without Earth as an example, it is more difficult in any particular case to rule out false positives.”
Biller said that for both types of planets, data would be needed from a significant number of bodies to understand which might be habitable.
“[The James Webb Space Telescope] will indeed provide some very interesting spectra of hycean planets in the next few years, but hard to say yet whether such spectra will be conclusive,” she said.
