Aborigines rally as Brazilian high court hears case

ANCESTRAL LANDS: The protest aimed to pressure the Supreme Court, which is to rule on a case that could open Aboriginal lands to agribusiness and mining

AFP, BRASILIA





Thousands of Aboriginal protesters on Wednesday marched through Brazil’s capital, dancing to the beat of pounding drums, as the Brazilian Supreme Court prepared to take up a case that could eliminate reservations on their ancestral lands.

In what organizers said was the country’s biggest Aboriginal protest ever, an estimated 6,000 demonstrators marched to the seat of power in Brasilia, filling the square bordered by the Supreme Court with traditional costumes and chants.

The protest aimed to pressure the court as it began a session where it is to consider a case that could remove protected status for some native lands, opening them to agribusiness and mining.

An Aboriginal woman takes photographs at a protest outside the Brazilian Supreme Court building in Brasilia on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

The protesters, who hail from more than 170 ethnic groups, were also fighting what they call systematic persecution under Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

“The Supreme Court needs to listen to the concerns of Aboriginal peoples and protect our constitutional rights,” said Jatota Wajapi, 32, of the Wajapi community in the northern state of Amapa.

“The president wants to do away with our rights,” he added.

The protest was peaceful, with organizers urging demonstrators to avoid confrontations with police.

A similar protest in June erupted into clashes, with three Aboriginal demonstrators injured and three police wounded by arrows.

The court case revolves around the Brazilian constitution’s protection of Aboriginal lands.

The agribusiness lobby has said that those protections should only apply to lands whose inhabitants were present in 1988, when the constitution was adopted.

Aboriginal rights advocates have said that the constitution mentions no such time limit, and that native inhabitants have often been forced from their ancestral lands.

Aboriginal protesters have been camping out near the court since Sunday, and plan to remain for a week — although it is unclear how long the ruling might take.

The court adjourned on Wednesday without getting to the case, the second on its docket.

The case involves a reservation in the southern state of Santa Catarina, but would set legal precedent for similar cases across Brazil, experts have said.

The plaintiffs are the Xokleng, Guarani and Kaingang communities of the Ibirama-Laklano reservation, part of which lost protected status when a lower court ruled that the groups were not living on the land in question in 1988.

They say that it was because Brazil’s military dictatorship from 1964 to 1985 forcibly removed them.

Bolsonaro has warned that “chaos” would ensue if the court did not rule in favor of the 1988 cutoff, saying: “It would be chaos for Brazil and a great loss for the world.”