World News Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Acid attack hurts two people

Two people on Tuesday night sustained burns in an acid attack at Shirokane Takanawa Station in Tokyo, with the perpetrator still at large, police and local media said yesterday. One of the victims, a 22-year-old businessman, sustained burns to his face after the suspect sprayed liquid at him on an escalator, a police spokesman said. Japan Broadcasting Corp reported that the man was severely injured by the liquid, which it named as sulfuric acid. A 34-year-old woman also fell and reportedly sustained minor burns to her legs.

UNITED STATES

R. Kelly ‘prostituted’ Jane

A woman who said R. Kelly sexually abused her over their five-year relationship told jurors on Tuesday that the R&B singer ordered her to have sex with another man while he watched. However, a lawyer for Kelly tried during cross-examination to cast doubt on the woman’s claims, and instead show that Kelly treated her well, even generously, and that she welcomed his company. The woman, who identified herself on the witness stand as Jane, is the second accuser to testify against Kelly at the 54-year-old’s trial in federal court in Brooklyn.

UNITED KINGDOM

Extinction Rebellion rallies

Environmentalist protesters on Tuesday swooped on Cambridge Circus, in the heart of London’s West End, just after 3pm. Police managed to encircle gear brought in by protesters, holding the middle of the road as protesters danced around them to music from a mobile sound system. The spot had been intended as a space for “crisis talks” — a citizens’ assembly where members of the public could debate the climate emergency, Extinction Rebellion (XR) founder Gail Bradbrook said. “The point that we are making — we’ve got tables for engagement with ordinary people — is that XR is not here to tell people what to do; we are here to say there’s a crisis folks, we’ve got to do this together,” she said.

UNITED STATES

Climate observatory to open

The Department of Energy on Tuesday announced a new kind of climate observatory near the headwaters of the Colorado River that would help scientists better predict rain and snowfall in the country’s west and determine how much of it would flow through the region. The multimillion-dollar effort led by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory launches next week. The team has set up radar systems, balloons, cameras and other equipment. The weather in mountainous areas is notoriously difficult to model and the observatory will be a “game changer,” Boise State University hydrology professor Alejandro Flores said.

BRAZIL

French enter ‘skin of Christ’

Authorities have detained two French men for watching a sunrise over Rio de Janeiro from the top of the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue while the monument was closed, one of the travelers said. Clement Dumais, 28, and Paul Roux-dit-Buisson, 27, entered the site of the 38m-tall monument on Sunday night and stayed there after the statue was closed for the day. They climbed a spiral staircase and came out through a hatch on one of the arms to enjoy the view of Guanabara Bay. One of the security guards at the site noticed the men. The two were detained on Monday and released after posting bail. They must appear before a judge. “The view was nice. Few people get a chance to see that,” Roux-dit-Buisson said. “We were able to get inside the skin of Christ.”