JAPAN
Acid attack hurts two people
Two people on Tuesday night sustained burns in an acid attack at Shirokane Takanawa Station in Tokyo, with the perpetrator still at large, police and local media said yesterday. One of the victims, a 22-year-old businessman, sustained burns to his face after the suspect sprayed liquid at him on an escalator, a police spokesman said. Japan Broadcasting Corp reported that the man was severely injured by the liquid, which it named as sulfuric acid. A 34-year-old woman also fell and reportedly sustained minor burns to her legs.
UNITED STATES
R. Kelly ‘prostituted’ Jane
A woman who said R. Kelly sexually abused her over their five-year relationship told jurors on Tuesday that the R&B singer ordered her to have sex with another man while he watched. However, a lawyer for Kelly tried during cross-examination to cast doubt on the woman’s claims, and instead show that Kelly treated her well, even generously, and that she welcomed his company. The woman, who identified herself on the witness stand as Jane, is the second accuser to testify against Kelly at the 54-year-old’s trial in federal court in Brooklyn.
UNITED KINGDOM
Extinction Rebellion rallies
Environmentalist protesters on Tuesday swooped on Cambridge Circus, in the heart of London’s West End, just after 3pm. Police managed to encircle gear brought in by protesters, holding the middle of the road as protesters danced around them to music from a mobile sound system. The spot had been intended as a space for “crisis talks” — a citizens’ assembly where members of the public could debate the climate emergency, Extinction Rebellion (XR) founder Gail Bradbrook said. “The point that we are making — we’ve got tables for engagement with ordinary people — is that XR is not here to tell people what to do; we are here to say there’s a crisis folks, we’ve got to do this together,” she said.
UNITED STATES
Climate observatory to open
The Department of Energy on Tuesday announced a new kind of climate observatory near the headwaters of the Colorado River that would help scientists better predict rain and snowfall in the country’s west and determine how much of it would flow through the region. The multimillion-dollar effort led by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory launches next week. The team has set up radar systems, balloons, cameras and other equipment. The weather in mountainous areas is notoriously difficult to model and the observatory will be a “game changer,” Boise State University hydrology professor Alejandro Flores said.
BRAZIL
French enter ‘skin of Christ’
Authorities have detained two French men for watching a sunrise over Rio de Janeiro from the top of the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue while the monument was closed, one of the travelers said. Clement Dumais, 28, and Paul Roux-dit-Buisson, 27, entered the site of the 38m-tall monument on Sunday night and stayed there after the statue was closed for the day. They climbed a spiral staircase and came out through a hatch on one of the arms to enjoy the view of Guanabara Bay. One of the security guards at the site noticed the men. The two were detained on Monday and released after posting bail. They must appear before a judge. “The view was nice. Few people get a chance to see that,” Roux-dit-Buisson said. “We were able to get inside the skin of Christ.”
CALL FOR ‘FREEDOM’: In Melbourne, some officers used pepper spray to keep people back, some of whom let off flares, while most appeared not to be wearing masks Anti-lockdown protesters yesterday clashed violently with police as hundreds of unmasked people marched through the streets of Melbourne. Footage posted on social media showed protesters cheering, throwing objects at police officers and letting off flares, as well as police pepper-spraying protesters. The Melbourne protests took place after Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced a lockdown in place across Melbourne would be extended across the entire state. The state yesterday recorded 77 new cases of COVID-19. More than 700 extra Victoria police officers were deployed to contain the lockdown protest, where social media videos showed hundreds were in attendance with some letting off flares. People of
India on Friday authorized the emergency use of a second homegrown COVID-19 vaccine, which is also the first approved for children older than 12 in the country. The Indian Department of Biotechnology announced its approval for ZyCoV-D, by Indian pharmaceutical firm Zydus Cadila, as the “world’s first and India’s indigenously developed DNA-based vaccine for COVID-19.” The approval for ZyCoV-D, which can be applied using a needle-free injector, comes with vaccination rates picking up across the country over the past few weeks. “This three-dose vaccine ... when injected produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicits an immune response,” the biotechnology department,
Jin-hui, a cream-colored Pomeranian, was buried alive and left for dead in 2018 in the South Korean port city of Busan. No charges were filed against its owner at the time, but animal abusers and those who abandon pets are soon to face harsher punishment as South Korea plans to amend its civil code to grant animals legal status, South Korean Office of Legal Counsel Director-General Choung Jae-min said in an interview. The amendment, which must still be approved by the South Korean National Assembly, likely during its regular session next month, would make South Korea one of a handful of countries
RACE AGAINST TIME: Evacuating the up to 60,000 Afghans who worked as allies of the US and EU was impossible, a senior EU official said amid ongoing rescue efforts Tens of thousands of Afghans were yesterday racing to flee their country as the US warned of security threats at Kabul’s chaotic airport and the EU said that it was “impossible” to evacuate everyone at risk from the Taliban. In the week since the Taliban took back power in Afghanistan, the group vowed a softer version of its brutal rule from 1996 to 2001, and taken steps toward forming a government. However, terrified Afghans continue to try to flee, deepening a tragedy at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, where the US and its allies have been unable to cope with the huge