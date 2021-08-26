Coyotes are stalking and biting visitors in a popular Vancouver park in record numbers, in a surge of attacks that is baffling experts and dividing the city.
Since December last year, visitors to Stanley Park have reported 40 coyote attacks, including one last week where a 69-year-old man was bitten on the leg while walking on a trail.
No attacks have so far been fatal.
The figure is four times the number of attacks recorded over the past 30 years combined.
“In a normal year, there is no contact between a coyote and a person,” said Nadia Xenakis, urban wildlife programs coordinator with the Stanley Park Ecology Society.
Even in years in which some aggression has been seen, the behavior is typically attributed to the animals’ breeding season.
The 405 hectare park on the northern coast of the city, thickly forested with old growth cedar and spruce, is home to skunks, raccoons and an estimated 12 coyotes.
“There’s a lot we don’t know about the coyotes in the park. We don’t know about their genetics, if there’s been interbreeding or what they’re ingesting,” she said. “We don’t know if it’s one coyote doing this. We’ve euthanized six — and if anything, the frequency [of attacks] has gone up.”
Xenakis suspects a number of factors have contributed to the increased aggression, including “rampant” feeding of wildlife by residents and more visitors, who invariably encroach into all areas of the park.
“There’s not really an area for wildlife to exist without human contact,” she said.
The coyotes have long been a presence in the park, but are now attacking children and adults.
Most of the attacks have occurred around the park’s northern tip — known as Prospect Point — with others near the seawall that hems in the forest.
While habituation to human food is the leading theory for the abnormally aggressive behavior, some have speculated that food or waste ingested by the coyotes — or even opioids — could provide some explanation.
None of the euthanized coyotes have tested positive for rabies or distemper.
