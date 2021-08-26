Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pledged to introduce a two-year ban on foreign home buyers to tackle housing affordability in Canada if he is re-elected.
The proposed restriction is an attempt to cool a housing market that has soared during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Surging prices have become a central issue in the campaign for the Sept. 20 vote, in which Trudeau hopes to regain a majority in the parliament, with all three major parties promising crackdowns.
Photo: AFP
“You shouldn’t lose a bidding war on your home to speculators. It’s time for things to change,” Trudeau said at a campaign event in Hamilton, Ontario. “No more foreign wealth being parked in homes that people should be living in.”
Outrage over housing affordability is increasingly directed at foreign buyers, especially in Vancouver, whose real estate has become increasingly popular among non-resident buyers from China and Hong Kong.
While the number of houses changing hands has declined in the past few months after a boom driven by the pandemic, prices remain near record levels.
The average cost of a home last month was C$669,200 (US$530,010), the Canadian Real Estate Association said — up 16 percent from housing prices a year ago.
The Liberals are also proposing a ban on blind bidding, tax-free savings accounts for first-time buyers and more oversight of the real-estate industry to fight money laundering.
They are also vowing to add or repair 1.4 million homes over the next four years.
“It’s not OK that the communities you grew up in aren’t in places where you can build a life, raise a family or grow old. It’s because the deck is stacked against you,” Trudeau told a campaign event.
Erin O’Toole, leader of the Conservatives and Trudeau’s biggest rival in the election, put forward a similar plan last week.
His party’s platform would ban the buying of homes by foreign investors living outside Canada for at least two years and refurbish 15 percent of federal buildings into housing.
“Mr Trudeau’s had six years and has failed,” O’Toole told reporters in Ottawa. “We have a housing crisis that’s exploded in the last three to four years under his leadership.”
The New Democratic Party is proposing a 20 percent tax on homes bought by people who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents, and a reintroduction of a 30-year mortgage.
Polls show that the race between the governing Liberals and their Conservative challengers is narrowing, dimming Trudeau’s prospects for regaining a majority.
Some economists have said that the government should adopt policies to reduce foreign enthusiasm for the Canadian housing market, although any permanent solutions would take time.
“I think the way that everyone — political parties and Canadians — should think about housing is that there is no short term solution,” Benjamin Reitzes, rates and macro strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said by telephone. “It’s a long term issue. They aren’t going to fix it in one year or with one policy.”
CALL FOR ‘FREEDOM’: In Melbourne, some officers used pepper spray to keep people back, some of whom let off flares, while most appeared not to be wearing masks Anti-lockdown protesters yesterday clashed violently with police as hundreds of unmasked people marched through the streets of Melbourne. Footage posted on social media showed protesters cheering, throwing objects at police officers and letting off flares, as well as police pepper-spraying protesters. The Melbourne protests took place after Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced a lockdown in place across Melbourne would be extended across the entire state. The state yesterday recorded 77 new cases of COVID-19. More than 700 extra Victoria police officers were deployed to contain the lockdown protest, where social media videos showed hundreds were in attendance with some letting off flares. People of
India on Friday authorized the emergency use of a second homegrown COVID-19 vaccine, which is also the first approved for children older than 12 in the country. The Indian Department of Biotechnology announced its approval for ZyCoV-D, by Indian pharmaceutical firm Zydus Cadila, as the “world’s first and India’s indigenously developed DNA-based vaccine for COVID-19.” The approval for ZyCoV-D, which can be applied using a needle-free injector, comes with vaccination rates picking up across the country over the past few weeks. “This three-dose vaccine ... when injected produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicits an immune response,” the biotechnology department,
Jin-hui, a cream-colored Pomeranian, was buried alive and left for dead in 2018 in the South Korean port city of Busan. No charges were filed against its owner at the time, but animal abusers and those who abandon pets are soon to face harsher punishment as South Korea plans to amend its civil code to grant animals legal status, South Korean Office of Legal Counsel Director-General Choung Jae-min said in an interview. The amendment, which must still be approved by the South Korean National Assembly, likely during its regular session next month, would make South Korea one of a handful of countries
RACE AGAINST TIME: Evacuating the up to 60,000 Afghans who worked as allies of the US and EU was impossible, a senior EU official said amid ongoing rescue efforts Tens of thousands of Afghans were yesterday racing to flee their country as the US warned of security threats at Kabul’s chaotic airport and the EU said that it was “impossible” to evacuate everyone at risk from the Taliban. In the week since the Taliban took back power in Afghanistan, the group vowed a softer version of its brutal rule from 1996 to 2001, and taken steps toward forming a government. However, terrified Afghans continue to try to flee, deepening a tragedy at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, where the US and its allies have been unable to cope with the huge