Trudeau vows two-year ban on foreign home buyers

CAMPAIGN PROMISE: Outrage over housing affordability is often directed at foreign buyers, as local real estate has become popular among non-resident buyers from China

Bloomberg





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pledged to introduce a two-year ban on foreign home buyers to tackle housing affordability in Canada if he is re-elected.

The proposed restriction is an attempt to cool a housing market that has soared during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Surging prices have become a central issue in the campaign for the Sept. 20 vote, in which Trudeau hopes to regain a majority in the parliament, with all three major parties promising crackdowns.

Houses under construction are pictured at a development in Fort McMurray, Alberta, on Oct. 24, 2009. Photo: AFP

“You shouldn’t lose a bidding war on your home to speculators. It’s time for things to change,” Trudeau said at a campaign event in Hamilton, Ontario. “No more foreign wealth being parked in homes that people should be living in.”

Outrage over housing affordability is increasingly directed at foreign buyers, especially in Vancouver, whose real estate has become increasingly popular among non-resident buyers from China and Hong Kong.

While the number of houses changing hands has declined in the past few months after a boom driven by the pandemic, prices remain near record levels.

The average cost of a home last month was C$669,200 (US$530,010), the Canadian Real Estate Association said — up 16 percent from housing prices a year ago.

The Liberals are also proposing a ban on blind bidding, tax-free savings accounts for first-time buyers and more oversight of the real-estate industry to fight money laundering.

They are also vowing to add or repair 1.4 million homes over the next four years.

“It’s not OK that the communities you grew up in aren’t in places where you can build a life, raise a family or grow old. It’s because the deck is stacked against you,” Trudeau told a campaign event.

Erin O’Toole, leader of the Conservatives and Trudeau’s biggest rival in the election, put forward a similar plan last week.

His party’s platform would ban the buying of homes by foreign investors living outside Canada for at least two years and refurbish 15 percent of federal buildings into housing.

“Mr Trudeau’s had six years and has failed,” O’Toole told reporters in Ottawa. “We have a housing crisis that’s exploded in the last three to four years under his leadership.”

The New Democratic Party is proposing a 20 percent tax on homes bought by people who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents, and a reintroduction of a 30-year mortgage.

Polls show that the race between the governing Liberals and their Conservative challengers is narrowing, dimming Trudeau’s prospects for regaining a majority.

Some economists have said that the government should adopt policies to reduce foreign enthusiasm for the Canadian housing market, although any permanent solutions would take time.

“I think the way that everyone — political parties and Canadians — should think about housing is that there is no short term solution,” Benjamin Reitzes, rates and macro strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said by telephone. “It’s a long term issue. They aren’t going to fix it in one year or with one policy.”