French Minister of Justice Eric Dupond-Moretti has promised more magistrates for Marseille to help clear a backlog of cases as the city deals with an “explosion” of drug-related gang violence that has seen four people killed in the past week.
The minister visited France’s third-biggest city on Tuesday, reflecting concern about crime and insecurity there following a spike in tit-for-tat gang attacks that saw one man burned alive inside a vehicle on Saturday.
“The justice system needs resources,” Dupond-Moretti told reporters, adding that he would “respond favorably in the coming days” to demands from the heads of Marseille’s court system for more magistrates to prosecute and judge suspects.
Photo: AFP
Two people died on Saturday night in a drive-by shooting in the poverty-wracked 14th district of Marseille, while another man was forced into a vehicle in the center of the city that was set on fire shortly afterward.
On Wednesday last week, a 14-year-old was killed by automatic gunfire, also in the northern 14th district, close to an area known as a drug-dealing hotspot.
Marseille Chief Prosecutor Dominique Laurens told reporters on Monday that there had been an “explosion” in gang-related murders since the middle of June.
Marseille’s northern districts, some of France’s poorest areas and a world away from the wealthy seafront neighborhoods, are the focus of the city’s drug and gang problems.
