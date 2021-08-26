A government bill to create new police powers to spy on criminal suspects online, disrupt their data and take over their accounts has been passed with the support of the Labor Party.
The “identify and disrupt bill” yesterday passed the Australian Senate, despite concerns about the low bar to get a warrant, and that the government failed to implement all of the safeguards recommended by the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security.
The bill creates three new types of warrants to enable the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission to modify and delete data, take over accounts and spy on Australians in networks suspected of committing crimes.
Earlier this month, the committee made a series of recommendations to improve oversight and safeguards.
On Tuesday, Australian Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews introduced amendments to implement some of the proposed safeguards, including a sunset clause so that the new powers would expire after five years and stronger criteria to issue warrants.
Andrews said the amendments would mean that data disruption warrants would need to be “reasonably necessary and proportionate,” and data disruption and account takeover warrants would need to specify the types of activities proposed to be carried out.
The media would also gain some extra protection, with the addition of a “public interest test for data disruption warrants, network activity warrants and account takeover warrants where an investigation of an unauthorized disclosure offense is in relation to a person working in a professional capacity as a journalist,” she said.
The Australian Independent National Security Legislation Monitor would review the bill after three years and the committee could review the bill after four years.
“It is alarming that, instead of accepting the committee’s recommendations and allowing time for scrutiny of subsequent amendments, the Morrison government rushed these laws through parliament in less than 24 hours,” Human Rights Law Centre senior lawyer Kieran Pender said.
“While the safeguards for journalists and whistle-blowers are welcome, they highlight the lack of wider entrenched safeguards for press freedom and free speech in Australia,” Pender said.
Andrews said that the arrest of more than 290 people in Operation Ironside “confirmed the persistent and ever evolving threat of transnational, serious and organized crime — and the reliance of these networks on the dark Web and anonymizing technology to conceal their offending.”
“In Operation Ironside, ingenuity and world-class capability gave our law enforcement an edge,” she said. “This bill is just one more step the government is taking to ensure our agencies maintain that edge.”
