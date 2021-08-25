World News Quick Take

Agencies





VIETNAM

Cuba to transfer vaccine tech

Cuba is to supply large quantities of its home-grown COVID-19 vaccine, Abdala, as well as transfer the production technology to the Southeast Asian nation by the end of the year, the Ministry of Health said yesterday. The nation has been struggling to control its worst outbreak to date, with a spike in infections and deaths ramping up pressure on authorities to speed up vaccinations. Havana has said that its three-shot Abdala vaccine was 92.28 percent effective against COVID-19 in last-stage clinical trials in June. Hanoi has so far signed deals for recombinant DNA protein and mRNA vaccine technology transfer, and is also in talk with US company Pfizer about locating a vaccine plant in the country.

WORLD

Is COVID-19 seasonal?

It is well-known that influenza is seasonal, peaking in the winter in temperate regions and during the wet season in tropical locations. To find out whether COVID-19 follows a similar seasonal pattern, scientists compared COVID-19 rates between March last year and March this year from five countries — Canada, Germany, India, Ethiopia and Chile — with daily mean temperature, humidity, ultraviolet radiation and air-drying capacity (a measure of how quickly droplets evaporate). In countries with temperate climates they found COVID-19 peaked during the winter months, when temperature and humidity were low. Meanwhile, in countries with tropical climates, the cases peaked during the summer monsoons, when humidity was high. The results, published in the journal GeoHealth, revealed that there were two variables — ultraviolet levels and air-drying capacity — that consistently correlated with COVID-19 levels in all countries. Bright sunshine and fast evaporation were associated with falling rates of COVID-19, while cloudy skies and slow evaporation appear to aid the spread of the virus.

NEW ZEALAND

‘Spread your legs’: minister

A slip of the tongue from Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins at a Sunday briefing has given the nation a lighthearted, albeit slightly X-rated, break from regular pandemic coverage. As he was updating the nation on the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the community, Hipkins said: “It is a challenge for people in high-density areas to get outside and spread their legs when they are surrounded by other people.” When Hipkins later realized his slip-up, he said he would go and “stretch his legs,” and acknowledged that the media “would all have fun with him later.”

HONG KONG

Film censorship law planned

The government yesterday said that new film censorship legislation would be introduced to “safeguard national security,” in another sign of shrinking freedoms in the former British colony. China introduced a sweeping National Security Law in June last year to crack down on what it deems subversion, secessionism, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, following months of sometimes violent democracy protests in 2019. The new “film censorship” amendment bill would help enhance the regulatory framework, the government said in a statement, with a view to “ensuring more effective fulfilment of the duty to safeguard national security.” The main reference “is the National Security Law ... for instances, acts or activities which might endorse, support, glorify, encourage and incite such activities that might endanger national security,” Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau (邱騰華) told reporters.