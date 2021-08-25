VIETNAM
Cuba to transfer vaccine tech
Cuba is to supply large quantities of its home-grown COVID-19 vaccine, Abdala, as well as transfer the production technology to the Southeast Asian nation by the end of the year, the Ministry of Health said yesterday. The nation has been struggling to control its worst outbreak to date, with a spike in infections and deaths ramping up pressure on authorities to speed up vaccinations. Havana has said that its three-shot Abdala vaccine was 92.28 percent effective against COVID-19 in last-stage clinical trials in June. Hanoi has so far signed deals for recombinant DNA protein and mRNA vaccine technology transfer, and is also in talk with US company Pfizer about locating a vaccine plant in the country.
WORLD
Is COVID-19 seasonal?
It is well-known that influenza is seasonal, peaking in the winter in temperate regions and during the wet season in tropical locations. To find out whether COVID-19 follows a similar seasonal pattern, scientists compared COVID-19 rates between March last year and March this year from five countries — Canada, Germany, India, Ethiopia and Chile — with daily mean temperature, humidity, ultraviolet radiation and air-drying capacity (a measure of how quickly droplets evaporate). In countries with temperate climates they found COVID-19 peaked during the winter months, when temperature and humidity were low. Meanwhile, in countries with tropical climates, the cases peaked during the summer monsoons, when humidity was high. The results, published in the journal GeoHealth, revealed that there were two variables — ultraviolet levels and air-drying capacity — that consistently correlated with COVID-19 levels in all countries. Bright sunshine and fast evaporation were associated with falling rates of COVID-19, while cloudy skies and slow evaporation appear to aid the spread of the virus.
NEW ZEALAND
‘Spread your legs’: minister
A slip of the tongue from Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins at a Sunday briefing has given the nation a lighthearted, albeit slightly X-rated, break from regular pandemic coverage. As he was updating the nation on the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the community, Hipkins said: “It is a challenge for people in high-density areas to get outside and spread their legs when they are surrounded by other people.” When Hipkins later realized his slip-up, he said he would go and “stretch his legs,” and acknowledged that the media “would all have fun with him later.”
HONG KONG
Film censorship law planned
The government yesterday said that new film censorship legislation would be introduced to “safeguard national security,” in another sign of shrinking freedoms in the former British colony. China introduced a sweeping National Security Law in June last year to crack down on what it deems subversion, secessionism, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, following months of sometimes violent democracy protests in 2019. The new “film censorship” amendment bill would help enhance the regulatory framework, the government said in a statement, with a view to “ensuring more effective fulfilment of the duty to safeguard national security.” The main reference “is the National Security Law ... for instances, acts or activities which might endorse, support, glorify, encourage and incite such activities that might endanger national security,” Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau (邱騰華) told reporters.
DECARBONIZATION: Power produced by the development in Inner Mongolia would mostly be dedicated to green hydrogen, while less than 20% would go to the grid The Inner Mongolian Autonomous Region in China has approved a massive power project that would use solar and wind to produce green hydrogen. The Inner Mongolian Energy Administration has given the go ahead to a cluster of plants in the cities of Ordos and Baotou that would use 1.85 gigawatts (GW) of solar and 370 megawatts (MW) of wind to produce 60,691 tonnes of green hydrogen a year, the Hydrogen Energy Industry Promotion Association said in a report. Development is scheduled to begin in October and the projects would be operational in mid-2023, the association said, without specifying the cost or
CALL FOR ‘FREEDOM’: In Melbourne, some officers used pepper spray to keep people back, some of whom let off flares, while most appeared not to be wearing masks Anti-lockdown protesters yesterday clashed violently with police as hundreds of unmasked people marched through the streets of Melbourne. Footage posted on social media showed protesters cheering, throwing objects at police officers and letting off flares, as well as police pepper-spraying protesters. The Melbourne protests took place after Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced a lockdown in place across Melbourne would be extended across the entire state. The state yesterday recorded 77 new cases of COVID-19. More than 700 extra Victoria police officers were deployed to contain the lockdown protest, where social media videos showed hundreds were in attendance with some letting off flares. People of
India on Friday authorized the emergency use of a second homegrown COVID-19 vaccine, which is also the first approved for children older than 12 in the country. The Indian Department of Biotechnology announced its approval for ZyCoV-D, by Indian pharmaceutical firm Zydus Cadila, as the “world’s first and India’s indigenously developed DNA-based vaccine for COVID-19.” The approval for ZyCoV-D, which can be applied using a needle-free injector, comes with vaccination rates picking up across the country over the past few weeks. “This three-dose vaccine ... when injected produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicits an immune response,” the biotechnology department,
Jin-hui, a cream-colored Pomeranian, was buried alive and left for dead in 2018 in the South Korean port city of Busan. No charges were filed against its owner at the time, but animal abusers and those who abandon pets are soon to face harsher punishment as South Korea plans to amend its civil code to grant animals legal status, South Korean Office of Legal Counsel Director-General Choung Jae-min said in an interview. The amendment, which must still be approved by the South Korean National Assembly, likely during its regular session next month, would make South Korea one of a handful of countries