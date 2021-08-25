Israeli warplanes struck targets in Gaza overnight, drawing machine-gun fire from Hamas in the heaviest cross-border fighting since an 11-day war in May.
In the occupied West Bank, officials said a Palestinian teen was killed in a clash yesterday with the Israeli military.
Palestinian authorities said the 15-year-old boy died after being shot in the head during clashes with soldiers in the city of Nablus.
The Israeli military said that soldiers were carrying out an arrest raid in the Balata refugee camp when they came under attack from nearby rooftops.
The military said large stone blocks were thrown at the troops, and that soldiers opened fire at a person they said was about to drop a large object on them.
It was unclear whether the teen, identified as Imad Hashash, was the same person.
The Israeli military said a series of airstrikes in the Gaza Strip overnight hit a Hamas weapons manufacturing site, a tunnel and an underground rocket launch site.
The army said that it struck an additional militant tunnel after Hamas fired machine guns across the border.
The violence came as ceasefire talks brokered by Egypt continued to deteriorate. It also threatened to overshadow Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s first meeting as prime minister with US President Joe Biden in Washington.
Tensions have been rising in the past few weeks between Israel and Hamas, with the Islamic militant group frustrated over the slow pace of ceasefire talks that it hopes would ease an Israeli blockade over the territory.
Over the weekend, a Palestinian militant shot an Israeli soldier in the head from point-blank range during a demonstration along the Israeli border.
The soldier reportedly remains in critical condition.
On Monday, Palestinian activists launched a series of incendiary balloons into Israel, igniting at least three blazes, Israel’s national fire service said.
Also on Monday, Israeli troops patrolled the streets and searched houses during an army operation following a stone-throwing attack on an Israeli driver near the allon Moreh Jewish settlement at the West Bank village of Salem, near Nablus.
Israel and Egypt have maintained a blockade over Gaza since Hamas took control of the territory in 2007, a year after winning Palestinian parliamentary elections.
The blockade restricts the movement of goods and people in and out of Gaza, with Rafah serving as the primary exit point for Gazans to travel abroad when it is open.
Israel has demanded the return of the remains of two dead soldiers, as well as two Israeli civilians believed to be alive and being held by Hamas, as a condition for the ceasefire.
In the meantime, it has held up the deliveries of much-needed reconstruction materials.
DECARBONIZATION: Power produced by the development in Inner Mongolia would mostly be dedicated to green hydrogen, while less than 20% would go to the grid The Inner Mongolian Autonomous Region in China has approved a massive power project that would use solar and wind to produce green hydrogen. The Inner Mongolian Energy Administration has given the go ahead to a cluster of plants in the cities of Ordos and Baotou that would use 1.85 gigawatts (GW) of solar and 370 megawatts (MW) of wind to produce 60,691 tonnes of green hydrogen a year, the Hydrogen Energy Industry Promotion Association said in a report. Development is scheduled to begin in October and the projects would be operational in mid-2023, the association said, without specifying the cost or
CALL FOR ‘FREEDOM’: In Melbourne, some officers used pepper spray to keep people back, some of whom let off flares, while most appeared not to be wearing masks Anti-lockdown protesters yesterday clashed violently with police as hundreds of unmasked people marched through the streets of Melbourne. Footage posted on social media showed protesters cheering, throwing objects at police officers and letting off flares, as well as police pepper-spraying protesters. The Melbourne protests took place after Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced a lockdown in place across Melbourne would be extended across the entire state. The state yesterday recorded 77 new cases of COVID-19. More than 700 extra Victoria police officers were deployed to contain the lockdown protest, where social media videos showed hundreds were in attendance with some letting off flares. People of
India on Friday authorized the emergency use of a second homegrown COVID-19 vaccine, which is also the first approved for children older than 12 in the country. The Indian Department of Biotechnology announced its approval for ZyCoV-D, by Indian pharmaceutical firm Zydus Cadila, as the “world’s first and India’s indigenously developed DNA-based vaccine for COVID-19.” The approval for ZyCoV-D, which can be applied using a needle-free injector, comes with vaccination rates picking up across the country over the past few weeks. “This three-dose vaccine ... when injected produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicits an immune response,” the biotechnology department,
Jin-hui, a cream-colored Pomeranian, was buried alive and left for dead in 2018 in the South Korean port city of Busan. No charges were filed against its owner at the time, but animal abusers and those who abandon pets are soon to face harsher punishment as South Korea plans to amend its civil code to grant animals legal status, South Korean Office of Legal Counsel Director-General Choung Jae-min said in an interview. The amendment, which must still be approved by the South Korean National Assembly, likely during its regular session next month, would make South Korea one of a handful of countries