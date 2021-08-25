The US on Monday gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, potentially boosting public confidence in the shots and instantly opening the way for more universities, companies and local governments to make vaccinations mandatory.
The Pentagon promptly announced it would press ahead with plans to force members of the military to get vaccinated amid the battle against the extra-contagious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.
The University of Minnesota likewise said it would require its students to get the shot, as did Louisiana’s major public universities, although state law allows broad exemptions.
Photo: AFP
More than 200 million Pfizer doses have been administered in the US under emergency provisions — and hundreds of millions more worldwide — since December last year.
In going a step further and granting full approval, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cited months of real-world evidence that serious side effects are extremely rare.
US President Joe Biden said that for those who hesitated to get the vaccine until it received what he dubbed the “gold standard” of FDA approval, “the moment you’ve been waiting for is here.”
“Please get vaccinated today,” he said.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla called the FDA’s action “an important milestone that I think will unlock some of the more skeptical minds.”
Pfizer said the US is the first country to grant full approval of its vaccine, in a process that required a 360,000-page application and rigorous inspections. Never before has the FDA has so much evidence to judge a shot’s safety.
The formula, jointly developed with Germany’s BioNTech, would be marketed under the brand name Comirnaty.
Moderna has also applied to the FDA for full approval of its vaccine. Johnson & Johnson, maker of the third option in the US, said it hoped to do so later this year.
Just more than half of the US population is fully vaccinated. Vaccinations in the US bottomed out last month at an average of about a half-million shots per day, down from a peak of 3.4 million a day in mid-April.
As the Delta variant fills hospital beds, shots are on the rise again, with 1 million a day given on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine means it meets the same “very high standards required of all the approved vaccines we rely on every day,” said Jesse Goodman of Georgetown University, a former FDA vaccine chief.
That should help “anyone who still has concerns gain confidence” in the shots, he said.
The approval opened the way for swift action by colleges to require vaccines and solidified the legal ground for hundreds of universities that have already issued mandates for students and staff.
The public university systems in Louisiana and Minnesota had been waiting for FDA action before making vaccinations mandatory. Louisiana has become a COVID-19 hot spot, repeatedly breaking records for the number of people hospitalized with the virus.
However, certain other states forbid universities to require shots, including Texas and Florida.
“Mandating becomes much easier when you have full approval,” said Carlos del Rio of Emory University. “I think a lot of businesses have been waiting for it.”
On the same day the FDA decision came down, New York City announced that all public school teachers and other staffers would have to get vaccinated.
