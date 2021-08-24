Portland protests see far-right, far-left clashes

Reuters, PORTLAND, Oregon





Protests by rival far-right and left-wing groups in Portland, Oregon, descended into violence on Sunday, as the opposing sides engaged in clashes and at least one man was arrested for firing a firearm at demonstrators.

Nobody was hurt in an exchange of gunfire — and by Sunday evening there was no word on any injuries in numerous other skirmishes that saw opposing sides brawling, dousing each other in what appeared to be bear spray and breaking windows of rivals’ vehicles.

Officers would not necessarily intervene to break up fights between the groups, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell told a news briefing on Friday last week.

Members of the far-right group Proud Boys and other right-wing extremists fight with far-left counterprotesters in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

“Just because arrests are not made at the scene when tensions are high, does not mean that people won’t be charged with crimes,” Lovell added.

ANNIVERSARY CLASHES

Since last year, Portland has become a magnet for clashes between political extremists.

On Aug. 7, anti-fascists from a group called Antifa and a group wearing the colors of the far-right Proud Boys exchanged shots of pepper spray and paint balls after an open-air religious meeting led by a conservative pastor, media reported.

Sunday’s competing demonstrations came on the anniversary of a clash that grew violent between right-wing and leftist crowds in downtown Portland last year, when a succession of street rallies protested when a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, murdered black man George Floyd.

Last year’s clashes resulted in the Aug. 29 shooting death of a right-wing protester, 39-year-old Aaron Danielson.

The suspected shooter, Michael Reinoehl, a 48-year-old anti-fascist advocate who provided security for Black Lives Matter protesters, was shot and killed by police in Washington state on Sept. 4 last year, as they sought to arrest him.