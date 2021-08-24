Protests by rival far-right and left-wing groups in Portland, Oregon, descended into violence on Sunday, as the opposing sides engaged in clashes and at least one man was arrested for firing a firearm at demonstrators.
Nobody was hurt in an exchange of gunfire — and by Sunday evening there was no word on any injuries in numerous other skirmishes that saw opposing sides brawling, dousing each other in what appeared to be bear spray and breaking windows of rivals’ vehicles.
Officers would not necessarily intervene to break up fights between the groups, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell told a news briefing on Friday last week.
Photo: AFP
“Just because arrests are not made at the scene when tensions are high, does not mean that people won’t be charged with crimes,” Lovell added.
ANNIVERSARY CLASHES
Since last year, Portland has become a magnet for clashes between political extremists.
On Aug. 7, anti-fascists from a group called Antifa and a group wearing the colors of the far-right Proud Boys exchanged shots of pepper spray and paint balls after an open-air religious meeting led by a conservative pastor, media reported.
Sunday’s competing demonstrations came on the anniversary of a clash that grew violent between right-wing and leftist crowds in downtown Portland last year, when a succession of street rallies protested when a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, murdered black man George Floyd.
Last year’s clashes resulted in the Aug. 29 shooting death of a right-wing protester, 39-year-old Aaron Danielson.
The suspected shooter, Michael Reinoehl, a 48-year-old anti-fascist advocate who provided security for Black Lives Matter protesters, was shot and killed by police in Washington state on Sept. 4 last year, as they sought to arrest him.
DECARBONIZATION: Power produced by the development in Inner Mongolia would mostly be dedicated to green hydrogen, while less than 20% would go to the grid The Inner Mongolian Autonomous Region in China has approved a massive power project that would use solar and wind to produce green hydrogen. The Inner Mongolian Energy Administration has given the go ahead to a cluster of plants in the cities of Ordos and Baotou that would use 1.85 gigawatts (GW) of solar and 370 megawatts (MW) of wind to produce 60,691 tonnes of green hydrogen a year, the Hydrogen Energy Industry Promotion Association said in a report. Development is scheduled to begin in October and the projects would be operational in mid-2023, the association said, without specifying the cost or
CALL FOR ‘FREEDOM’: In Melbourne, some officers used pepper spray to keep people back, some of whom let off flares, while most appeared not to be wearing masks Anti-lockdown protesters yesterday clashed violently with police as hundreds of unmasked people marched through the streets of Melbourne. Footage posted on social media showed protesters cheering, throwing objects at police officers and letting off flares, as well as police pepper-spraying protesters. The Melbourne protests took place after Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced a lockdown in place across Melbourne would be extended across the entire state. The state yesterday recorded 77 new cases of COVID-19. More than 700 extra Victoria police officers were deployed to contain the lockdown protest, where social media videos showed hundreds were in attendance with some letting off flares. People of
Built and trained at a two-decade cost of US$83 billion, Afghan security forces collapsed so quickly and completely — in some cases without a shot fired — that the ultimate beneficiary of the US investment turned out to be the Taliban. They grabbed not only political power, but also US-supplied firepower — guns, ammunition, helicopters and more. The Taliban captured an array of modern military equipment when they overran Afghan forces who failed to defend district centers. Bigger gains followed, including combat aircraft, when the Taliban rolled up provincial capitals and military bases with stunning speed, topped by capturing the biggest
Jin-hui, a cream-colored Pomeranian, was buried alive and left for dead in 2018 in the South Korean port city of Busan. No charges were filed against its owner at the time, but animal abusers and those who abandon pets are soon to face harsher punishment as South Korea plans to amend its civil code to grant animals legal status, South Korean Office of Legal Counsel Director-General Choung Jae-min said in an interview. The amendment, which must still be approved by the South Korean National Assembly, likely during its regular session next month, would make South Korea one of a handful of countries