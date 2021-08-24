Hochul takes office scandal-free

CUOMO EXITS: New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul aims to govern the state differently than her predecessor, vowing no one would ever call her workplace ‘toxic’

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo neared the end of a decade as the state’s leader yesterday as he prepared to pass the baton to New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul in a midnight power transfer that would break another glass ceiling for women in the US.

Cuomo, a Democrat, was set to end his term at 11:59pm, about two weeks after he announced that he would resign rather than face a likely impeachment battle over sexual harassment allegations.

Hochul was scheduled be sworn in as New York’s first female governor just after midnight in a brief, private ceremony overseen by New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore.

New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul talks to reporters after a meeting with Long Island labor leaders in Hauppauge, New York, on Friday last week. Photo: AP

The switch in leadership was happening in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Henri, which narrowly missed Long Island on Sunday, but was dumping potentially dangerous amounts of rain over parts of the Catskill Mountains and Hudson River Valley, even after it was downgraded to a tropical depression.

The storm drew Cuomo back out into public view over the weekend, albeit briefly. He gave two televised briefings — warning New Yorkers to take the storm seriously with the same mix of scolding and reassurance that once made his daily COVID-19 briefings popular.

Perhaps if the storm had been catastrophic, Cuomo might have been tempted to put off his resignation, but as the potential for danger diminished, he said that there would be no change in his plans.

“My final day is tomorrow,” he said on Sunday.

Hochul, also a Democrat, is to inherit immense challenges as she takes over an administration facing criticism for inaction in Cuomo’s distracted final months in office.

COVID-19 has refused to abate. Schools are set to reopen in the coming weeks, with big decisions to be made about whether to require masks for students or vaccination for teachers.

The state’s economic recovery from the pandemic is still incomplete.

Cuomo’s resignation comes after an independent investigation overseen by New York Attorney General Letitia James concluded there was credible evidence that he had sexually harassed at least 11 women, including an aide who said that he had groped her breast and has since filed a complaint with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators also said that Cuomo’s senior staff retaliated against at least one of those women and worked to undermine the credibility of others.

Cuomo has said that he did not touch anyone inappropriately and called the allegations “unfair” and “untruthful,” but said that he would not force the state to endure an impeachment trial that he could not win.

Separately, Cuomo was facing a legislative investigation into whether he misled the public about COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes to protect his reputation as a pandemic leader and improperly got help from state employees in writing a pandemic book that might net him US$5 million.

Cuomo has offered few hints about his plans or where he is to live after leaving the Executive Mansion.

He told New York magazine in a recent interview that he is “not disappearing.”

In his resignation speech on Aug. 10, he spoke with pride about his record of legalizing same-sex marriage, expanding paid family leave and boosting the statewide minimum wage to US$15 per hour.

Hochul would need to quickly build her own team of advisers who can help steer the administration for at least the next 16 months.

She plans to keep on Cuomo-era employees for 45 days to allow her time to interview new hires, but said that she would not keep anyone found to have behaved unethically.

At least 35 employees in the governor’s office have left since February, staff rosters showed.

Hochul, who said she did not work closely with Cuomo and was not aware of the harassment allegations before they became public, has vowed no one will ever call her workplace “toxic.”

“I have a different approach to governing,” Hochul said on Wednesday last week in Queens, New York.

“I get the job done because I don’t have time for distractions, particularly coming into this position,” she added.

Hochul has said that she plans to run for a full four-year term in next year’s election.

She is to do so as New York’s Democratic Party grapples with an internal struggle between moderate and liberal New Yorkers.

Hochul, who once represented a conservative western New York district in the US Congress for a year and has a reputation as a moderate, is expected to pick a left-leaning state lawmaker from New York City as her lieutenant governor.

State Democratic Party Chair Jay Jacobs praised Hochul as “formidable.”

“She’s very experienced, and I think she’ll be a refreshing and exciting new governor,” he said.