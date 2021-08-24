Britain plans to establish offshore asylum centers for Afghan refugees in countries such as Pakistan and Turkey, as the nation would not be able to rescue those eligible for resettlement before troops leave Kabul, officials said.
UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace said in a newspaper article on Sunday that Britain planned to establish a series of processing hubs across the region outside Afghanistan, for Afghans it had “an obligation to.”
At least 1,429 Afghans have been evacuated from Kabul since Friday, as part of the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) relocation scheme designed to help interpreters and others who have helped the British during their 20 years in Afghanistan.
However, it is estimated that a similar number or more remain in the country. The emergency airlift was continuing on Sunday, with Royal Air Force (RAF) flights operating, despite a crush at the airport gates as desperate Afghans try to flee.
A total of 1,721 people — Britons, Afghans and people from allied countries — had been evacuated from Kabul on eight flights in the past 24 hours, UK Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey said, with the RAF receiving help from its Australian counterpart in getting people to safety.
However, British officials acknowledge that it is virtually impossible to evacuate people coming from outside Kabul, although Afghans with a claim have told charity workers they would risk crossing the country if they knew they had a flight.
The new proposal was born out of the emergency, Wallace said, in an article in the Mail on Sunday.
“The [ARAP] scheme is not time-limited. We shall stand by our obligations and are investigating now how to process people from third countries and refugee camps,” he wrote.
However, there were signs that the asylum plan had not been very far developed on Sunday night, when Turkey said it had not been approached and would reject any approach that was made.
The names of countries had been briefed out by UK officials as examples of where processing centers might be established.
A scheme to establish an offshore immigration center was included as part of the Home Office’s nationality and borders bill, published in the early summer, before the Western-backed government in Afghanistan collapsed.
It was controversial because the intention was to allow the UK to send people to a third country to allow their claims to be processed. Officials had begun talks with Denmark about creating a processing center in Africa — but how it will link together to the emergency centers is unclear.
Britain has also agreed to take 20,000 Afghan refugees in a separate scheme announced on Tuesday last week, 5,000 of which will be in the first year. Priority will be given to groups who are most at risk of human rights abuses, such as women, girls and those from religious minorities.
Ministers are also debating how to respond to the Taliban, with British Home Secretary Priti Patel understood to be exploring with security officials whether they should be proscribed as a terrorist organization alongside the likes of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.
DECARBONIZATION: Power produced by the development in Inner Mongolia would mostly be dedicated to green hydrogen, while less than 20% would go to the grid The Inner Mongolian Autonomous Region in China has approved a massive power project that would use solar and wind to produce green hydrogen. The Inner Mongolian Energy Administration has given the go ahead to a cluster of plants in the cities of Ordos and Baotou that would use 1.85 gigawatts (GW) of solar and 370 megawatts (MW) of wind to produce 60,691 tonnes of green hydrogen a year, the Hydrogen Energy Industry Promotion Association said in a report. Development is scheduled to begin in October and the projects would be operational in mid-2023, the association said, without specifying the cost or
CALL FOR ‘FREEDOM’: In Melbourne, some officers used pepper spray to keep people back, some of whom let off flares, while most appeared not to be wearing masks Anti-lockdown protesters yesterday clashed violently with police as hundreds of unmasked people marched through the streets of Melbourne. Footage posted on social media showed protesters cheering, throwing objects at police officers and letting off flares, as well as police pepper-spraying protesters. The Melbourne protests took place after Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced a lockdown in place across Melbourne would be extended across the entire state. The state yesterday recorded 77 new cases of COVID-19. More than 700 extra Victoria police officers were deployed to contain the lockdown protest, where social media videos showed hundreds were in attendance with some letting off flares. People of
Built and trained at a two-decade cost of US$83 billion, Afghan security forces collapsed so quickly and completely — in some cases without a shot fired — that the ultimate beneficiary of the US investment turned out to be the Taliban. They grabbed not only political power, but also US-supplied firepower — guns, ammunition, helicopters and more. The Taliban captured an array of modern military equipment when they overran Afghan forces who failed to defend district centers. Bigger gains followed, including combat aircraft, when the Taliban rolled up provincial capitals and military bases with stunning speed, topped by capturing the biggest
Jin-hui, a cream-colored Pomeranian, was buried alive and left for dead in 2018 in the South Korean port city of Busan. No charges were filed against its owner at the time, but animal abusers and those who abandon pets are soon to face harsher punishment as South Korea plans to amend its civil code to grant animals legal status, South Korean Office of Legal Counsel Director-General Choung Jae-min said in an interview. The amendment, which must still be approved by the South Korean National Assembly, likely during its regular session next month, would make South Korea one of a handful of countries