UK plans offshore asylum centers for Afghans

The Guardian





Britain plans to establish offshore asylum centers for Afghan refugees in countries such as Pakistan and Turkey, as the nation would not be able to rescue those eligible for resettlement before troops leave Kabul, officials said.

UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace said in a newspaper article on Sunday that Britain planned to establish a series of processing hubs across the region outside Afghanistan, for Afghans it had “an obligation to.”

At least 1,429 Afghans have been evacuated from Kabul since Friday, as part of the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) relocation scheme designed to help interpreters and others who have helped the British during their 20 years in Afghanistan.

However, it is estimated that a similar number or more remain in the country. The emergency airlift was continuing on Sunday, with Royal Air Force (RAF) flights operating, despite a crush at the airport gates as desperate Afghans try to flee.

A total of 1,721 people — Britons, Afghans and people from allied countries — had been evacuated from Kabul on eight flights in the past 24 hours, UK Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey said, with the RAF receiving help from its Australian counterpart in getting people to safety.

However, British officials acknowledge that it is virtually impossible to evacuate people coming from outside Kabul, although Afghans with a claim have told charity workers they would risk crossing the country if they knew they had a flight.

The new proposal was born out of the emergency, Wallace said, in an article in the Mail on Sunday.

“The [ARAP] scheme is not time-limited. We shall stand by our obligations and are investigating now how to process people from third countries and refugee camps,” he wrote.

However, there were signs that the asylum plan had not been very far developed on Sunday night, when Turkey said it had not been approached and would reject any approach that was made.

The names of countries had been briefed out by UK officials as examples of where processing centers might be established.

A scheme to establish an offshore immigration center was included as part of the Home Office’s nationality and borders bill, published in the early summer, before the Western-backed government in Afghanistan collapsed.

It was controversial because the intention was to allow the UK to send people to a third country to allow their claims to be processed. Officials had begun talks with Denmark about creating a processing center in Africa — but how it will link together to the emergency centers is unclear.

Britain has also agreed to take 20,000 Afghan refugees in a separate scheme announced on Tuesday last week, 5,000 of which will be in the first year. Priority will be given to groups who are most at risk of human rights abuses, such as women, girls and those from religious minorities.

Ministers are also debating how to respond to the Taliban, with British Home Secretary Priti Patel understood to be exploring with security officials whether they should be proscribed as a terrorist organization alongside the likes of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.