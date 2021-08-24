One killed as US boosts Kabul airlift

CHAOS: Britain’s Boris Johnson is to push for an extension of the deadline for evacuation from Afghanistan, but that would be subject to approval by the Taliban, officials said

Western security forces yesterday exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen at Kabul airport, as US President Joe Biden sought to speed up the chaotic evacuation of tens of thousands of people from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

One Afghan was killed and three others were injured in a dawn firefight that according to the German military erupted between Afghan guards and unknown assailants. German and US troops “participated in further exchange of fire,” the German army said in a statement.

It was the latest episode in a chaotic operation overseen by the US army that has seen about 30,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan since the Taliban marched into Kabul on Aug. 15, taking effective control of the country.

The Taliban’s victory ended two decades of war as they took advantage of Biden’s decision to withdraw nearly all US troops from the country.

Biden, who has redeployed thousands back to Afghanistan to oversee the evacuations, has insisted he wants to end the US military presence and the airlifts by Tuesday next week.

However, with the EU and Britain saying it would be impossible to get everyone out by then, Biden is under pressure to extend the deadline.

Speaking at the White House, Biden on Sunday said he hoped the airlift would not be extended, but said talks were underway to explore that possibility.

“There’s discussions going among us and the military about extending,” Biden said.

He acknowledged the tragic scenes at the airport, which have also included babies and children being passed to soldiers over razor-wire fences and men clinging to the outside of departing planes.

However, he said they were part of the cost of departure.

“There is no way to evacuate this many people without pain and loss and heartbreaking images you see,” he said.

British Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey yesterday said that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would urge Biden to extend the evacuation deadline from Afghanistan, but even if one is agreed, the West would also need the approval of the Taliban.

Johnson is to host today a virtual meeting of leaders from the G7 advanced economies to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan.

Heappey said Britain was pushing for the deadline to be pushed beyond Tuesday next week after it identified thousands of people, including Afghan citizens, that it wants to help evacuate.

However, the Taliban would need to give its approval, meaning British forces could not count on an extension, he told LBC radio.

“Even if the political will in London, Washington, Paris, Berlin is for an extension, the Taliban may say no,” he said.

Back in Kabul, the Taliban have enforced a calm of a kind, with their armed forces patrolling the streets and manning checkpoints.

Visually, they have also been looking to stamp their authority, ensuring the tri-colored national flag is replaced with their white banner.

At a roadside in Kabul at the weekend, young men sold Taliban flags, which bear in black text the Muslim proclamation of faith and the regime’s formal name: “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.”

“Our goal is to spread the flag of the Islamic emirate throughout Afghanistan,” said seller Ahmad Shakib, who studies economics at university.

Outside of Kabul, there have been flickers of resistance against the Taliban.

Some former government troops have gathered in the Panjshir Valley, north of the capital — long known as an anti-Taliban bastion.

The Taliban yesterday said their fighters had surrounded resistance forces holed up in the valley, but were looking to negotiate rather than take the fight to them.

Taliban fighters “are stationed near Panjshir,” spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter, saying they had the area surrounded on three sides.

“The Islamic Emirate is trying to resolve this issue peacefully,” he added.