China’s crackdown on tutoring sparks labor unrest, HK-based watchdog says

Bloomberg





Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) crackdown on the tutoring industry aims to help create a more harmonious society by leveling the education playing field for children across the country, but it is having the opposite effect early on.

There have been eight protests involving workers in the nation’s education sector so far this month, the most in monthly data compiled by labor watchdog China Labour Bulletin going back to January 2019.

There were another two incidents late last month in the days after the overhaul was announced.

One of the protests involved a company in Shanghai that helps students prepare to study overseas whose management fled without paying its employees. Similar episodes were seen in cities such as Beijing, Changsha and Nanjing.

The crackdown exacerbated the financial problems many schools were facing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Aidan Chau (艾丹週), a researcher at the Hong Kong-based organization.

“Before, companies were still hoping that they could continue, but after July, some school managers just decided to close down and run away,” he said. “We expect that there will be more cases coming once actual policies really materialize.”

China unveiled a broad revamp of its US$100 billion education tech sector, banning companies that teach the school curriculum from making profits, raising capital or listing.

The move came as youngsters complained about excessive demands of tutoring, and parents worried about high fees and their children falling behind if they did not take extra classes.

Chau said the protests so far involved smaller firms, because larger ones had better policies and paid employees amounts that met or sometimes exceeded legal requirements.

He called on the official All-China Federation of Trade Unions to help the educators get their pay and resolve other issues.

“If the official union does nothing, then when the workers decide to take action themselves,” the Chinese Communist Party or the union would not have an excuse, he said.

The federation of unions, a state-approved umbrella organization, did not respond to a request for comment.

The labor watchdog’s data are based on keyword searches of Chinese social media platforms, including Sina Weibo and the WeChat messaging app, so it provides only a glimpse of the labor protest situation in the nation.