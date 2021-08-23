AUSTRALIA
Morrison defends lockdown
Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday defended Canberra’s lockdown strategy for tackling COVID-19, saying that it would stay in place until at least 70 percent of population is fully vaccinated. Yesterday’s 914 cases of the highly infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 surpassed the previous high of 894 a day earlier. “You can’t live with lockdowns forever and at some point, you need to make that gear change and that is done at 70 percent,” Morrison said in an Australian Broadcasting Corp interview. About 30 percent of Australians older than 16 have been fully vaccinated, Department of Health data showed on Saturday.
CHINA
Party probes top official
The Chinese Communist Party is investigating the top official in the eastern tech and tourism hub of Hangzhou for what it called serious contraventions of discipline and law, usually considered shorthand for corruption. A one-sentence notice on the Web site of the party’s disciplinary watchdog on Saturday gave no details of what Zhou Jiangyong (周江勇) is accused of, although as CCP secretary of Hangzhou, he had access to privileged information and leading figures, and major influence on budgets and appointments. A native of Zhejiang Province, of which Hanzhou is the capital, Zhou had steadily risen through the ranks of local government since the mid-1980s. If convicted of corruption, he would be one of the more prominent officials to be ensnared in President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) ongoing anti-graft campaign.
CHAD
Troops to leave Sahel force
The government on Saturday said that it would recall 600 troops, half its contingent, from the multinational G5 Sahel force in the troubled three-borders region of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, where an upsurge in jihadist violence has cost thousands of lives. “This is a strategic redeployment to better adapt to the organization of the terrorists,” spokesman Abderaman Koulamallah said. Chad’s 1,200-strong contingent was deployed there to fight the jihadists, part of a force to which all five of the Sahel region countries — which also includes Mauritania — have contributed since 2017. “That still leaves around 600 soldiers on the ground,” Koulamallah said, adding that the redeployment had been planned for some time and in cooperation with the G5. “Regarding the situation on the ground, we need a mobile force, hence the withdrawal of some of our forces with heavy weapons,” he said. The latest jihadist attack, against a village in Niger’s part of the border region, claimed at least 10 lives on Saturday.
NIGERIA
At least 75 kidnapped
Militants kidnapped at least 75 people from a village in the northwest, residents said on Saturday, the latest in a slew of abductions that have plagued the country’s west. The spate of kidnappings has thwarted all security forces’ efforts to stem the crimes, often carried out for ransom. “The number of people kidnapped from [the village of] Rini must be more than seventy five,” said Aliyu Tungar-Rini, a resident of the community in Zamfara state. Habu Abubakar, also a resident, said more than 80 people were kidnapped by the gunmen, who he said came wearing black clothes on more than 50 motorbikes. “They abducted my uncle, I narrowly escaped death,” said Mohammed Dan Auwal, another resident. He described the attack starting Friday afternoon and lasting until the early hours of Saturday, as the kidnappers went from house to house snatching children and elderly people.
DARING: Infectious disease expert Zhang Wenhong’s suggestion of a softened approach to China’s zero-case strategy enraged nationalists who stalk social media A top doctor in China’s fight against COVID-19 is under investigation for plagiarism, weeks after making a social media post questioning the country’s zero-tolerance strategy to control the pandemic. Beijing has basked in its success in bringing to heel a virus that first emerged in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, but was virtually extinguished through hard lockdowns, closed borders, and massive test and trace campaigns. However, the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has breached China’s defenses, with record local infections in dozens of cites — albeit still in low numbers — prodding authorities to reintroduce travel restrictions, mass testing and
DECARBONIZATION: Power produced by the development in Inner Mongolia would mostly be dedicated to green hydrogen, while less than 20% would go to the grid The Inner Mongolian Autonomous Region in China has approved a massive power project that would use solar and wind to produce green hydrogen. The Inner Mongolian Energy Administration has given the go ahead to a cluster of plants in the cities of Ordos and Baotou that would use 1.85 gigawatts (GW) of solar and 370 megawatts (MW) of wind to produce 60,691 tonnes of green hydrogen a year, the Hydrogen Energy Industry Promotion Association said in a report. Development is scheduled to begin in October and the projects would be operational in mid-2023, the association said, without specifying the cost or
CALL FOR ‘FREEDOM’: In Melbourne, some officers used pepper spray to keep people back, some of whom let off flares, while most appeared not to be wearing masks Anti-lockdown protesters yesterday clashed violently with police as hundreds of unmasked people marched through the streets of Melbourne. Footage posted on social media showed protesters cheering, throwing objects at police officers and letting off flares, as well as police pepper-spraying protesters. The Melbourne protests took place after Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced a lockdown in place across Melbourne would be extended across the entire state. The state yesterday recorded 77 new cases of COVID-19. More than 700 extra Victoria police officers were deployed to contain the lockdown protest, where social media videos showed hundreds were in attendance with some letting off flares. People of
Built and trained at a two-decade cost of US$83 billion, Afghan security forces collapsed so quickly and completely — in some cases without a shot fired — that the ultimate beneficiary of the US investment turned out to be the Taliban. They grabbed not only political power, but also US-supplied firepower — guns, ammunition, helicopters and more. The Taliban captured an array of modern military equipment when they overran Afghan forces who failed to defend district centers. Bigger gains followed, including combat aircraft, when the Taliban rolled up provincial capitals and military bases with stunning speed, topped by capturing the biggest