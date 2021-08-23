World News Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

Morrison defends lockdown

Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday defended Canberra’s lockdown strategy for tackling COVID-19, saying that it would stay in place until at least 70 percent of population is fully vaccinated. Yesterday’s 914 cases of the highly infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 surpassed the previous high of 894 a day earlier. “You can’t live with lockdowns forever and at some point, you need to make that gear change and that is done at 70 percent,” Morrison said in an Australian Broadcasting Corp interview. About 30 percent of Australians older than 16 have been fully vaccinated, Department of Health data showed on Saturday.

CHINA

Party probes top official

The Chinese Communist Party is investigating the top official in the eastern tech and tourism hub of Hangzhou for what it called serious contraventions of discipline and law, usually considered shorthand for corruption. A one-sentence notice on the Web site of the party’s disciplinary watchdog on Saturday gave no details of what Zhou Jiangyong (周江勇) is accused of, although as CCP secretary of Hangzhou, he had access to privileged information and leading figures, and major influence on budgets and appointments. A native of Zhejiang Province, of which Hanzhou is the capital, Zhou had steadily risen through the ranks of local government since the mid-1980s. If convicted of corruption, he would be one of the more prominent officials to be ensnared in President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) ongoing anti-graft campaign.

CHAD

Troops to leave Sahel force

The government on Saturday said that it would recall 600 troops, half its contingent, from the multinational G5 Sahel force in the troubled three-borders region of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, where an upsurge in jihadist violence has cost thousands of lives. “This is a strategic redeployment to better adapt to the organization of the terrorists,” spokesman Abderaman Koulamallah said. Chad’s 1,200-strong contingent was deployed there to fight the jihadists, part of a force to which all five of the Sahel region countries — which also includes Mauritania — have contributed since 2017. “That still leaves around 600 soldiers on the ground,” Koulamallah said, adding that the redeployment had been planned for some time and in cooperation with the G5. “Regarding the situation on the ground, we need a mobile force, hence the withdrawal of some of our forces with heavy weapons,” he said. The latest jihadist attack, against a village in Niger’s part of the border region, claimed at least 10 lives on Saturday.

NIGERIA

At least 75 kidnapped

Militants kidnapped at least 75 people from a village in the northwest, residents said on Saturday, the latest in a slew of abductions that have plagued the country’s west. The spate of kidnappings has thwarted all security forces’ efforts to stem the crimes, often carried out for ransom. “The number of people kidnapped from [the village of] Rini must be more than seventy five,” said Aliyu Tungar-Rini, a resident of the community in Zamfara state. Habu Abubakar, also a resident, said more than 80 people were kidnapped by the gunmen, who he said came wearing black clothes on more than 50 motorbikes. “They abducted my uncle, I narrowly escaped death,” said Mohammed Dan Auwal, another resident. He described the attack starting Friday afternoon and lasting until the early hours of Saturday, as the kidnappers went from house to house snatching children and elderly people.