COVID-19: Jesse Jackson and wife hospitalized with coronavirus

AFP, WASHINGTON





Veteran US civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, despite having been vaccinated, representatives said on Saturday.

Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline Jackson, 77, were in treatment at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago, the reverend’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition organization wrote in a statement on Facebook. “Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both. Anyone who has been around either of them for the last five or six days should follow” the guidelines of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it said.

The Baptist minister has been a leader in the American Civil Rights movement since the 1960s, when he marched with Martin Luther King and helped fundraise for the cause.

Reverend Jesse Jackson talks with supporters before a Poor People’s Campaign march on Capitol Hill at Columbus Circle in Washington on Aug. 2. Photo: AFP

He was the most prominent African American to run for the US presidency, with two unsuccessful attempts to capture the Democratic Party nomination in the 1980s, until former US president Barack Obama took the office in 2009.

Jackson was vaccinated against COVID-19 in January, putting out a statement at the time urging black Americans, among whom there is a higher rate of vaccine hesitancy, to get the shot.

“For understandable reasons ... African Americans harbor suspicions about scientists and vaccines,” the statement said, adding that if they “decline to be vaccinated, all will remain at risk.”

COVID-19 vaccines are free and widely available in the US, although only half of the total population is fully vaccinated.