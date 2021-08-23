Hurricane Henri yesterday headed toward southern New England and Long Island, threatening the region with high winds, a storm surge and drenching rainfall.
By 2am, Henri was 215km south-southeast of Montauk Point on Long Island in New York state, the US National Hurricane Center said.
It was carrying top sustained winds of 120kph and heading north. Henri was expected to reach Long Island or southern New England later yesterday, hitting land at or near hurricane strength, the center said.
Photo: Reuters
More than 42 million people in the region were under a hurricane or tropical storm warning on Saturday, the center said.
The center warned that Henri could produce storm surges — when ocean waters are pushed above their normal level — of 1m to 1.5m in some areas, as well as bringing drenching rainfall.
Parts of Long Island and New Haven, Connecticut, were under hurricane and storm surge warnings. Other parts of New England, such as Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, were under surge and tropical storm watches and warnings.
New York, the largest city in the US, was under a tropical storm warning. In a Twitter post on Saturday, Mayor Bill de Blasio urged residents to stay home and to use public transport if they need to travel.
The approaching hurricane had prompted New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to announce a state of emergency and the deployment of 500 US National Guard soldiers in anticipation of response efforts.
“It’s as serious as a heart attack,” he said.
“It will be about a 26-hour event,” Cuomo said, telling New Yorkers to expect “significant power outages” and “significant flooding” in some suburbs.
Bad weather preceding Henri forced New York to halt its star-studded Central Park concert that was billed as a “homecoming” for a metropolis hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials asked concertgoers to leave the park during Barry Manilow’s set amid the threat of lightning.
The highly promoted “Homecoming Concert” featured Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson, Carlos Santana, LL Cool J and Andrea Bocelli among others.
Additional reporting by AP and AFP
