Census could be blessing or bane for bears in Romania

AFP, BUCHAREST





Romania is planning to conduct a census of its endangered brown bears that would for the first time use DNA data, with tensions raised between villagers fearing more attacks and conservationists warning against looser hunting laws.

Incidents with hungry bears descending into villages have sparked the ire of residents, in a country that has seen about 100 attacks over the past three years.

A hunting ban loophole that allows the shooting of so-called “nuisance bears” is being abused, say bear advocates, who fear a rise in killings if the census finds the protected species is not that endangered.

A bear roams with her cub near Tusnad, Romania, on Oct. 19, 2019. Photo: AFP

Sport hunting — which attracts amateurs from all over the world in search of a “trophy” — has been banned since 2016.

However, in a controversial case, environmentalists accuse a Liechtenstein prince of killing a brown bear, named Arthur, on a hunt in the Carpathian Mountains in March by using a permit to shoot a female bear seen as a nuisance to residents.

Advocates have said that the 17-year-old bear was the country’s largest, observed for years in the area.

Yet while the hunting ban loophole might be abused, residents are also fed up with rampant bear attacks — and want protection.

Last month, a bear killed a shepherd and seriously injured another in the eastern part of the forested Transylvania region.

“The situation has become untenable,” Bixad Mayor Marton-Csaba Bacs said. “Every day, bears ransack orchards and attack sheep. They even entered the courtyard of the clinic... The villagers are frightened.”

In Harghita, Romanian Minister of the Environment Barna Tanczos’ home county, bears were seen on a train station platform and even in a restaurant kitchen, said police, who were called on 12 times in a single weekend last month to keep them away.

In this tense context, the results of the census might lead to a tug-of-war between environmentalists and the defenders of hunting. While bear advocates welcome the census project, they fear it could lead to the hunting ban being lifted if authorities deem there are too many bears.

“Collecting samples and interpreting statistics in a transparent way is crucial,” said Cristian Papp, a project manager at the WWF.

Romania has long been known as having the largest population of brown bears in the EU, but just how many of the endangered species roam the Carpathians was unknown — until now.

In the coming months, 400 experts and volunteers are to take samples of feces and hair for DNA analysis, thanks to a EU fund of 11 million euros (US$13 million), Tanczos said.

Authorities have said that figures from the 1990s of more than 6,000 brown bears spread across about 30 percent of the country, especially in the Carpathians, are underestimated.

Whereas the methodology used so far — counting tracks in mud and snow — is unreliable, the collection of droppings and hair would make it possible to create a database of samples, each one duly stamped with a barcode, the minister said.

The procedure can provide a wealth of information, including an animal’s sex and family ties, said Slovak Wildlife Society president Robin Rigg, who has used the same methodology to count wolves.

By casting a wide net, the number of samples “should be about three times bigger than the expected animal population,” University of Zagreb professor Djuro Huber said.

The census project also entails the creation of a bear sanctuary.

Last month, Bucharest adopted a decree giving local authorities the right to permit nuisance bear shootings, speeding up a laborious process that could take weeks. Now, in a matter of hours, aggressive bears could become a legal target — a move widely condemned by advocates.

“A massacre is being prepared against these often starving animals, which are victims of logging, the destruction of their habitat and an attempt at demonization by groups of hunters,” the Brigitte Bardot Foundation said in a letter to Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

Tanczos has dismissed such accusations as “unfounded,” saying that the first option to deal with nuisance animals is always to be their relocation, although he admits human-bear relations “have deteriorated.”

“If the state does not intervene, there’s a risk that desperate people will resort to illegal solutions to settle this conflict,” he said.