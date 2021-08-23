Public protests in Indian-controlled Kashmir were once an almost weekly occurrence, but two years after New Delhi imposed direct rule on the region, locals say that arbitrary arrests and intimidation by security forces wielding batons and snatching smartphones have left many too scared to voice dissent.
A week before the region’s partial autonomy was abolished, and as a massive troop deployment fanned out to help forestall a local backlash, Rafiq was one of thousands put in “preventative detention.”
Rafiq believes he was arrested because he previously “protested against injustices.”
Freed after a harrowing year behind bars, the 26-year-old — too frightened to give his real name — said that he is a “broken man.”
Echoing accounts from a dozen other Kashmiris, he and 30 others were bundled onto a military aircraft to a jail hundreds of kilometers from his home where they were “abused and intimidated.”
“A bright light was kept on all night in my cell for six months... It was hard to imagine that I would come out alive,” he said.
Rafiq was finally released, although human rights advocates say that scores of Kashmiris are languishing in India’s notoriously harsh jails.
Tasleema, a mother of five, has not seen her husband, Gulzar Ahmed Bhat, in two years. He was a member of a separatist group, but left it in 2016.
Initially, when security forces and police raided his home, Bhat was out. Instead, they held his 23-year-old nephew until his uncle turned himself in.
“I almost beg for work to feed my children,” a tearful Tasleema said, a young child on her lap.
India has for decades stationed more than half a million soldiers on its side of divided Kashmir.
Its troops are fighting rebels demanding independence or a merger with Pakistan, which controls the western part of the region.
Saying that it wanted finally to achieve peace, the administration of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2019 scrapped a section of the Indian constitution guaranteeing the territory’s partial autonomy.
Kasmhiris now no longer have a locally elected government and are ruled by a lieutenant governor appointed by New Delhi.
A legislative blitz has led to new laws being applied and others scrapped. There are hardly any senior Kashmiri police officers or bureaucrats in important decisionmaking positions.
Changes in land ownership rules have sparked accusations of “settler colonialism” aimed at achieving an irreversible demographic shift in the Muslim-majority region.
Many of the 5,000 people who were officially arrested two years ago — and scores more since — were booked under India’s Public Safety Act, a “preventative detention” law allowing two years of imprisonment without charge or trial.
“In the majority of cases, preventative detention is little more than a tool used ... to silence dissent and ensure self-censorship,” International Federation for Human Rights southern and western Asia program officer Juliette Rousselot said.
India has also made sweeping use of vaguely worded anti-terror legislation — the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act — which allows people to be held without trial indefinitely.
Authorities have raided homes, offices and premises of civil society groups, journalists and newspapers, confiscating smartphones and laptops. One group raided was the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society.
“All the state institutions that are supposed to protect human rights and civil liberties have also been silenced now, made dysfunctional or threatened into capitulation,” coalition founder and president Parvez Imroz said.
Local journalists say that they are under increased scrutiny.
Photographers have been assaulted and foreign reporters are effectively barred from the region.
When shopkeepers attempted a shutdown in protest this month, police smashed locks to force them to open.
Young people say that they have been questioned and sometimes beaten at checkpoints if encrypted apps such as WhatsApp or Signal are installed on their smartphones.
More than a dozen government employees have been dismissed for “anti-national activities” or social media posts critical of the Indian government.
Last month, police were told to reject security clearance for government jobs and passports to those with past involvement in protests, stone-throwing or activities against “security of the state.”
Violence has continued.
This month a local official from Modi’s party was killed along with his wife, while 90 suspected rebels have died in clashes so far this year.
