Israeli warplanes on Saturday bombed Gaza after clashes between its troops and Palestinian protesters left dozens injured, including an Israeli border police officer and a 13-year-old Palestinian boy who were both critically wounded.
The Israeli military said that it carried out airstrikes against four weapons sites and that it had reinforced its Gaza division with additional troops.
The escalation came exactly three months after Israel and Hamas, which rules Gaza, reached a truce following their deadliest fighting in years.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Israeli troops fired at Palestinian protesters who gathered near the Gaza border wall, the military and Palestinian witnesses said.
A Palestinian gunner fired at Israeli troops through an opening in the wall, and crowds of young protesters hurled explosives over the barrier and tried to scale it.
The Hamas-run Palestinian Ministry of Health said that the injured included a 13-year-old boy, who was in a critical condition after being hit in the head.
“Forty-one civilians were wounded with various injuries,” the ministry said in a statement, with Hamas saying that “thousands” of protesters had taken part.
The Israel Border Police said that a 21-year-old sniper in its undercover unit was critically wounded when he was shot by a Palestinian protester.
“His condition is critical and there is a risk to his life,” it said.
In a statement, Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai vowed that the force would “continue to act firmly and with all our might against those who want to harm us.”
Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz had said that “these are definitely extremely serious events that will have a response.”
Shortly after his comments, the Israeli Air Force wrote on Twitter that its “fighter jets struck four weapons manufacturing and storage sites belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.”
There were no immediate reports of any casualties from the strikes.
Hamas on Saturday called a protest to mark the burning 52 years ago of Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam.
“Al-Aqsa Mosque is a red line, and any attack on it will be met with valiant resistance from our people,” the movement said in a statement.
Late on Saturday, Hamas and other groups in Gaza issued a joint statement in which they “saluted the heroic youth” who clashed with Israeli forces.
The violence is some of the worst since the May 21 ceasefire came into force.
Over 11 days in May, Israel pounded Gaza with airstrikes in response to rockets fired from the enclave.
Hamas said that it took action after Israeli security forces stormed al-Aqsa in May.
Reconstruction in Gaza has stalled since the ceasefire, in part because of a crippling blockade Israel has maintained on the enclave since Hamas seized power in 2007.
On Thursday last week, Israel announced that it would allow funds from Qatar to reach impoverished Palestinians in Gaza, but other restrictions remain.
The ceasefire that Egypt brokered between Hamas and Israel has largely held, although there have been flare-ups.
On Monday last week, Israel said that its “Iron Dome” missile defense system intercepted a rocket fired by militants in Gaza into Israel, the first time since the recent battle.
That came after four Palestinians were killed in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.
In 2018, Gazans began a protest movement demanding an end to Israel’s blockade and a right for Palestinians to return to lands they fled after the Jewish state was founded.
The Hamas-backed weekly demonstrations, often violent, sputtered as Israel killed about 350 Palestinians in Gaza over more than a year.
