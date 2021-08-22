World News Quick Take

CHINA

More children allowed

Beijing is now allowing couples to legally have a third child as it seeks to hold off a demographic crisis that could threaten its hopes of increased prosperity and global influence. The legislature on Friday amended the Population and Family Planning Law as part of a decades-long effort by the Chinese Communist Party to dictate the size of families in keeping with political directives. From the 1980s, Beijing strictly limited most couples to one child, but the rules were eased for the first time in 2015 to allow two children.

RUSSIA

Top TV channel targeted

Authorities on Friday designated a top independent TV channel as a “foreign agent,” intensifying pressure on critical media ahead of next month’s parliamentary election. The Ministry of Justice announced that the Dozhd TV channel and the Vazhnye Istorii investigative online outlet have been added to the list of “foreign agents,” along with seven of its journalists. The label implies closer government scrutiny and carries a strong pejorative connotation that could discourage potential viewers. “It’s a silly decision,” Dozhd founder and chief executive Natalya Sindeyeva said. “We aren’t a foreign agent, we are a media outlet that has been working in Russia for 11 years and is known to everyone, including decisionmakers.” Dozhd has been sharply critical of Russian authorities’ crackdown on dissent and regularly carried live reports from opposition protests.

UNITED STATES

Jeopardy! host lasts 9 days

Mike Richards, who was named host of the popular game show Jeopardy! just nine days ago, is stepping down after a report that he used offensive language and disparaged women’s bodies in a podcast. “It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we look to start a new chapter,” Richards said in a note to the show’s staff on Friday. “It has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show.” Sony Pictures Television last week said that Richards, who was already executive producer of Jeopardy!, would become the full-time host of the long-running quiz show. However, a report this week by The Ringer Web site detailed Richards’ past comments during a podcast he had hosted from 2013 to 2014. On Thursday, the Anti-Defamation League issued a statement saying that his “disparaging remarks about Jews, women and Asians are no laughing matter” and called for an investigation.

UNITED STATES

Court hears of Aaliyah plan

R. Kelly’s former tour manager on Friday said he bribed a worker at a public aid office to get false identification saying the late singer Aaliyah was of age, so she could marry the R&B star. Testifying under a grant of immunity from later prosecution, Demetrius Smith said he paid a worker US$500 to secure the then-15-year-old Aaliyah Haughton a fake identification card, used shortly thereafter to wed Kelly, who was then 27. “I went to the welfare office, and I walked in, and I said, ‘Hey wanna make some money?’” Smith said at the Brooklyn courthouse where Kelly is on trial for crimes including racketeering, bribery and sexual exploitation of a child. Smith told the jury Kelly and his associates hatched the wedding plan because Aaliyah had said she was pregnant — and Kelly feared “jail.” He believed marriage could stop her from testifying against him if criminal charges were ever filed over his relationship with the teenager.