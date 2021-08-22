CHINA
More children allowed
Beijing is now allowing couples to legally have a third child as it seeks to hold off a demographic crisis that could threaten its hopes of increased prosperity and global influence. The legislature on Friday amended the Population and Family Planning Law as part of a decades-long effort by the Chinese Communist Party to dictate the size of families in keeping with political directives. From the 1980s, Beijing strictly limited most couples to one child, but the rules were eased for the first time in 2015 to allow two children.
RUSSIA
Top TV channel targeted
Authorities on Friday designated a top independent TV channel as a “foreign agent,” intensifying pressure on critical media ahead of next month’s parliamentary election. The Ministry of Justice announced that the Dozhd TV channel and the Vazhnye Istorii investigative online outlet have been added to the list of “foreign agents,” along with seven of its journalists. The label implies closer government scrutiny and carries a strong pejorative connotation that could discourage potential viewers. “It’s a silly decision,” Dozhd founder and chief executive Natalya Sindeyeva said. “We aren’t a foreign agent, we are a media outlet that has been working in Russia for 11 years and is known to everyone, including decisionmakers.” Dozhd has been sharply critical of Russian authorities’ crackdown on dissent and regularly carried live reports from opposition protests.
UNITED STATES
Jeopardy! host lasts 9 days
Mike Richards, who was named host of the popular game show Jeopardy! just nine days ago, is stepping down after a report that he used offensive language and disparaged women’s bodies in a podcast. “It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we look to start a new chapter,” Richards said in a note to the show’s staff on Friday. “It has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show.” Sony Pictures Television last week said that Richards, who was already executive producer of Jeopardy!, would become the full-time host of the long-running quiz show. However, a report this week by The Ringer Web site detailed Richards’ past comments during a podcast he had hosted from 2013 to 2014. On Thursday, the Anti-Defamation League issued a statement saying that his “disparaging remarks about Jews, women and Asians are no laughing matter” and called for an investigation.
UNITED STATES
Court hears of Aaliyah plan
R. Kelly’s former tour manager on Friday said he bribed a worker at a public aid office to get false identification saying the late singer Aaliyah was of age, so she could marry the R&B star. Testifying under a grant of immunity from later prosecution, Demetrius Smith said he paid a worker US$500 to secure the then-15-year-old Aaliyah Haughton a fake identification card, used shortly thereafter to wed Kelly, who was then 27. “I went to the welfare office, and I walked in, and I said, ‘Hey wanna make some money?’” Smith said at the Brooklyn courthouse where Kelly is on trial for crimes including racketeering, bribery and sexual exploitation of a child. Smith told the jury Kelly and his associates hatched the wedding plan because Aaliyah had said she was pregnant — and Kelly feared “jail.” He believed marriage could stop her from testifying against him if criminal charges were ever filed over his relationship with the teenager.
It is Zhang Yuchen’s last summer break before high school, but events have taken an unwelcome turn — the 14-year-old’s game time has been decimated as China’s tech firms try to dispel accusations that they are selling “spiritual opium” to the country’s youth. An edict by gaming giant Tencent means that players aged 12 or younger can no longer make in-game purchases in multiplayer battle smash-hit Honor of Kings, while those aged 18 or younger are locked out after two hours during holidays and one hour on school nights. “I wanted to cry,” Zhang said as the news ricocheted across the world’s
DARING: Infectious disease expert Zhang Wenhong’s suggestion of a softened approach to China’s zero-case strategy enraged nationalists who stalk social media A top doctor in China’s fight against COVID-19 is under investigation for plagiarism, weeks after making a social media post questioning the country’s zero-tolerance strategy to control the pandemic. Beijing has basked in its success in bringing to heel a virus that first emerged in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, but was virtually extinguished through hard lockdowns, closed borders, and massive test and trace campaigns. However, the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has breached China’s defenses, with record local infections in dozens of cites — albeit still in low numbers — prodding authorities to reintroduce travel restrictions, mass testing and
DECARBONIZATION: Power produced by the development in Inner Mongolia would mostly be dedicated to green hydrogen, while less than 20% would go to the grid The Inner Mongolian Autonomous Region in China has approved a massive power project that would use solar and wind to produce green hydrogen. The Inner Mongolian Energy Administration has given the go ahead to a cluster of plants in the cities of Ordos and Baotou that would use 1.85 gigawatts (GW) of solar and 370 megawatts (MW) of wind to produce 60,691 tonnes of green hydrogen a year, the Hydrogen Energy Industry Promotion Association said in a report. Development is scheduled to begin in October and the projects would be operational in mid-2023, the association said, without specifying the cost or
Built and trained at a two-decade cost of US$83 billion, Afghan security forces collapsed so quickly and completely — in some cases without a shot fired — that the ultimate beneficiary of the US investment turned out to be the Taliban. They grabbed not only political power, but also US-supplied firepower — guns, ammunition, helicopters and more. The Taliban captured an array of modern military equipment when they overran Afghan forces who failed to defend district centers. Bigger gains followed, including combat aircraft, when the Taliban rolled up provincial capitals and military bases with stunning speed, topped by capturing the biggest