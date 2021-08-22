In a deadly silent and scorched landscape, French scientist Dominique Guicheteau lies on his front, plunges his hand under a rock and brings out a Hermann’s tortoise.
This one, at least, appears to have survived the raging wildfire’s merciless passage through a biodiversity hotspot in southern France, near the glitzy resort of Saint Tropez.
For four days firefighters have battled the blaze that killed two and forced thousands to flee. A few kilometers away, the struggle continues.
Photo: AFP
Equipped with antennas, about 20 specialist volunteers are on Thursday on the lookout for the creatures with black and yellow-patterned carapaces still in the area, home to 241 protected species.
The group has so far found 31 alive, and one dead, but the happy average is far from a coincidence. “We headed to the areas where we knew the tortoises might survive, thanks to the rocks” that protect from the flames, said Guicheteau, the scientific director of Plaine des Maures natural reserve.
The tortoises are plunged into a bowl of water, weighed and measured. The volunteers then carefully put them back in their now-burnt natural habitat where they have to wait for autumn and rain to feed on grass, before hibernating.
As wildfires supercharged by climate change-induced drought and heatwaves ravage parts of Europe, conservationists are increasingly concerned for the fate of wild species.
“Fires falling outside natural patterns are jeopardizing the survival of wildlife, which are killed or injured through direct contact with smoke and flames, or suffer widespread habitat destruction,” said Margaret Kinnaird, global wildlife practice leader at WWF International.
Climate change amplifies droughts which dry out regions, creating ideal conditions for wildfires to spread out-of-control and inflict unprecedented material and environmental damage.
In France’s worst blaze of the summer, half of the arid Plaine des Maures natural reserve — filled with cork oaks and poplars and home to bats, tree frogs and other reptiles — has been burnt.
Hermann’s tortoise is already classified as “vulnerable” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species.
Scientists estimate there are about 15,000 in the Var department, and 10,000 in the natural reserve. “It’s an ecological catastrophe, unparalleled in France,” Plaine des Maures conservator Marie-Claude Serra said.
Although the tortoise’s slowness makes it hard to outrun the flames, it has proven its toughness throughout the ages — first appearing on Earth about 250 million years ago.
“The tortoise can fast for several weeks, but the risk with fires is that it becomes dehydrated,” said Sebastien Caron, who heads the Station of Observation and Protection of Tortoises in Carnoules.
If the tortoise makes it through the flames, it will probably survive afterward, Caron said.
However, the exact consequences on the reproduction of the species — which can live until 60 — would only be known in around 30 years, he added.
