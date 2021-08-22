The US is saying that food aid will run out this week for millions of hungry people under a blockade imposed by Ethiopia’s government on the embattled Tigray region.
Administrator of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power said in a statement late on Thursday that less than 7 percent of the needed food aid has been reaching the Tigray region of about 6 million people, and USAID and other aid groups “have depleted their stores of food items warehoused in Tigray” after nine months of war.
“This shortage is not because food is unavailable, but because the Ethiopian government is obstructing humanitarian aid and personnel, including land convoys and air access,” she said.
USAID has said that up to 900,000 people in Tigray face famine conditions.
The Associated Press has reported that scores of people have starved to death.
Ethiopia’s government, on the defensive after resurgent Tigray forces retook much of the region in June, has accused humanitarian workers of arming and supporting the fighters, and aid workers have described intense searches and confiscation of personal medication, cash and communications equipment as they try to enter the region on rare convoys or flights.
The government also suspended the operations of the Norwegian Refugee Council and Doctors Without Borders’ Dutch section, accusing them of spreading “misinformation.”
A spokeswoman for Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Billene Seyoum, rejected Power’s allegations: “That is not the case.”
Security is the top priority and there will be “continuous checks and processes” for aid entering Tigray, and any “hiccups” are discussed with affected partners, she told reporters on Friday.
Power’s remarks came shortly after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters that humanitarian conditions in Ethiopia are now “hellish.”
On Friday, UN humanitarian spokesman Saviano Abreu said that if the situation continues, it poses an “imminent threat” to the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.
