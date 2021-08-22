Desperate Haitians loot relief trucks

QUAKE AFTERMATH: While saying that the country is ‘absolutely overwhelmed,’ Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry pledged to organize elections as soon as possible

Reuters, MARCELINE, Haiti





Haitians desperate for food on Friday looted a humanitarian convoy and fought over donations as anger built over the slow pace of aid deliveries almost a week after a devastating earthquake killed more than 2,000 people.

Damaged or impassable roads have hindered efforts to deliver aid to remote parts in the south of the Caribbean nation, which were hardest-hit by a magnitude 7.2 earthquake on Saturday last week. With hundreds still missing, hopes are fading of finding anyone still alive.

Aid organization Food for the Poor said that four of its trucks were attacked and looted on Friday as they delivered food and water to rural communities in the south.

A man throws a bag of rice into a crowd gathered for the distribution of food and water in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Friday. Photo: AFP

Neither the drivers nor the trucks were harmed, the charity said, and five other trucks were able to reach their destinations safely.

“Food For The Poor remains committed to its mission of helping those affected by this terrible tragedy,” it said in a statement, adding that its staff were working hard to reach the most remote communities in need.

In the hard-hit city of Les Cayes, scuffles broke out after former Haitian president Michel Martelly visited a local hospital on Friday afternoon. A member of his staff gave an envelope filled with cash to one person in the crowd to be distributed among them, triggering a violent scramble for the money, a witness said.

Landslides and cracks in the tarmac on the mountain road between Les Cayes and Jeremie to its northwest — two of the worst-affected urban areas — made it harder to dispatch aid to farming communities short of food and drinkable water.

The route was littered with boulders and the occasional stranded truck.

“We are all absolutely overwhelmed,” Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a meeting with the Organization of American States, saying some communities had been flattened. “Every commune, every city, every village in that area was very hard hit.”

Henry thanked foreign allies for sending assistance, pledging to organize elections as soon as possible.

Henry acknowledged that the international community views with concern the country’s “chronic” political instability, including the killing of Haitian president Jovenel Moise last month.

“I am committed to doing everything in my power to put my country back on the rails of a functioning democracy with the organization as soon as possible of free and transparent elections,” he said.

Additional reporting by AFP