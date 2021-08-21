World News Quick Take

CHINA

Premier vows accountability

Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) on Thursday vowed to hold officials accountable over mistakes during floods that led to the deaths of more than 300 people in Henan Province, including 14 who were trapped when the provincial capital’s subway system was inundated. Li visited the tunnel in Zhengzhou, where passengers recorded harrowing video of flood waters pouring in and filling vehicles above head height on July 20. City residents, who laid flowers at a station entrance despite police efforts to block off the area, have complained that officials should have closed the subway because of torrential rains.

UNITED STATES

Texas Democrats end protest

A standoff in Texas over new voting restrictions that gridlocked the state Capitol for 38 consecutive days ended on Thursday, when some Democrats who fled to Washington dropped their holdout, paving the way for Republicans to resume pushing an elections overhaul. It abruptly and messily drew to a close one of the few — and lengthiest — quorum breaks in modern Texas history. Instead of a unified and celebratory return by Democrats, some members lashed out at their colleagues over what they criticized as breaking ranks. Many of the proposed changes to Texas voting that Democrats have railed against for months remain in a bill that already passed the state Senate, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott could now sign the legislation in a matter of weeks.

MEXICO

Journalist killed in Veracruz

A radio journalist was on Thursday shot and killed in Veracruz, according to his station and state authorities. Jacinto Romero Flores was gunned down in the community of Potrerillo, in the township of Ixtaczoquitlan, Hugo Gutierrez Maldonado, the head of Veracruz public security, wrote on Twitter. Gutierrez said that state police were carrying out an operation in the area following the killing. Romero worked for Ori Stereo 99.3 FM. The station expressed its sadness for his death. “The media are not the cause nor the effect of violence in the country, but we do suffer the consequences for carrying out journalism and communication,” it said in a statement. The State Commission for Attention to and Protection of Journalists condemned the killing and called on the state prosecutor’s office to open a full investigation, including into what role if any Romero’s journalism played in his murder.

UNITED STATES

School officer faces charges

A former school resource officer accused of hiding during a South Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead would have to convince a jury that he was not criminally negligent, a judge ruled on Thursday. Broward Circuit Judge Martin Fein declined to dismiss the child negligence charges against former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson, the Sun Sentinel reported. Peterson, 58, had worked as a school resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Nikolas Cruz, who was 19 at the time of the February 2018 shooting, has been charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors have said that Peterson failed to come to the rescue as Cruz was making his way through the school’s hallways. The law that Peterson is accused of breaking applies to caregivers, but his attorneys argued that a law enforcement officer does not fit that legal definition. Fein ruled that a jury can decide whether a school resource officer should be considered a caregiver.