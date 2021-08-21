Nations from Australia to Vietnam yesterday announced more drastic curbs and longer lockdowns for citizens, as authorities struggle to rein in outbreaks of the highly infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.
In Australia’s biggest city of Sydney, 2 million residents, or about 40 percent of its population, face curfew from 9pm to 5am from Monday, along with limits on exercise.
A lockdown of the entire city, now in its eighth week, was also extended until the end of September, with residents told to wear masks outdoors, except for exercise.
Photo: AFP
“I asked health and police to work together, to give me a final list of what we can throw at this, to leave no shadow of a doubt as to how serious we are,” New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.
The state, which is Australia’s most populous, reported 644 new infections yesterday, while southeastern Victoria state, home to Melbourne, recorded 55, as authorities there warned of a risk the outbreak could slip out of control.
In New Zealand, an outbreak that began this week spread to Wellington from Auckland, prompting New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to extend a nationwide lockdown until Tuesday.
Vietnam imposed its toughest order yet, barring residents of Ho Chi Minh City from leaving their homes from Monday, although further details have yet to be announced.
“Each home, company, factory should be an anti-virus fort,” said Pham Duc Hai, deputy head of the coronavirus authority in Vietnam’s biggest city, adding that people were being asked not to go outdoors.
Vietnam was once lauded for success in containing the virus, but is finding earlier measures were insufficient. It has more than 312,000 infections and 7,150 deaths, up from a May 1 figure of fewer than 3,000 cases and 35 deaths.
