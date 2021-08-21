US Vice President Kamala Harris, in a visit to Singapore tomorrow and Vietnam next week that aims to counter China’s growing influence, will have to contend with a new problem: the collapse of Afghanistan, which has left allies questioning the credibility of US foreign policy promises.
US allies have complained they were not fully consulted on US President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by Aug. 31, which appeared at odds with his promises to recommit to global engagement.
With the Taliban’s rapid takeover putting their national security interests at risk, countries in Europe and Asia are wondering whether they can rely on Washington to fulfill long-standing security commitments, experts say.
Photo: Reuters
Harris’ trip aims to establish deeper ties with Southeast Asia, a region Washington considers key to checking Chinese expansion.
A senior White House official said earlier this month that the vice president’s focus would be on defending international rules in the South China Sea, strengthening US regional leadership and expanding security cooperation.
Regional experts such as Murray Hiebert at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies said that Harris would have to try to reassure her hosts that Washington’s commitment to Southeast Asia is firm and not a parallel to Afghanistan.
“The debacle in Afghanistan will prompt concerns again about US staying power and keeping promises to allies,” he said.
The chaotic evacuations from Kabul have evoked images of the 1975 US withdrawal from Vietnam, whose communist-ruled government Washington sought to isolate for two decades after the Vietnam War, but with which it now enjoys warm ties given shared concerns about China.
A senior administration official said that Harris’ trip would show that the US was in the region “to stay,” but concerns about the outcome in Afghanistan could muddy that message.
“What has happened in Afghanistan has been quite frustrating and upsetting for a lot of countries,” said Yun Sun, codirector of the East Asia Program at the Stimson Center think tank. “The concern is one day when the United States determines you are no longer as important, they can just pack up and leave, and there is nothing you can do about it.”
“And of course there’s China trying to capitalize on that narrative,” she added.
The administration official said that Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific region were priorities for the Biden administration, and “that hasn’t changed with Afghanistan.”
“There’s a difference between ensuring open sea lanes in Asia, which is a priority for the United States, and the continued involvement in another country’s civil war,” he said.
It is Zhang Yuchen’s last summer break before high school, but events have taken an unwelcome turn — the 14-year-old’s game time has been decimated as China’s tech firms try to dispel accusations that they are selling “spiritual opium” to the country’s youth. An edict by gaming giant Tencent means that players aged 12 or younger can no longer make in-game purchases in multiplayer battle smash-hit Honor of Kings, while those aged 18 or younger are locked out after two hours during holidays and one hour on school nights. “I wanted to cry,” Zhang said as the news ricocheted across the world’s
DARING: Infectious disease expert Zhang Wenhong’s suggestion of a softened approach to China’s zero-case strategy enraged nationalists who stalk social media A top doctor in China’s fight against COVID-19 is under investigation for plagiarism, weeks after making a social media post questioning the country’s zero-tolerance strategy to control the pandemic. Beijing has basked in its success in bringing to heel a virus that first emerged in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, but was virtually extinguished through hard lockdowns, closed borders, and massive test and trace campaigns. However, the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has breached China’s defenses, with record local infections in dozens of cites — albeit still in low numbers — prodding authorities to reintroduce travel restrictions, mass testing and
DECARBONIZATION: Power produced by the development in Inner Mongolia would mostly be dedicated to green hydrogen, while less than 20% would go to the grid The Inner Mongolian Autonomous Region in China has approved a massive power project that would use solar and wind to produce green hydrogen. The Inner Mongolian Energy Administration has given the go ahead to a cluster of plants in the cities of Ordos and Baotou that would use 1.85 gigawatts (GW) of solar and 370 megawatts (MW) of wind to produce 60,691 tonnes of green hydrogen a year, the Hydrogen Energy Industry Promotion Association said in a report. Development is scheduled to begin in October and the projects would be operational in mid-2023, the association said, without specifying the cost or
Built and trained at a two-decade cost of US$83 billion, Afghan security forces collapsed so quickly and completely — in some cases without a shot fired — that the ultimate beneficiary of the US investment turned out to be the Taliban. They grabbed not only political power, but also US-supplied firepower — guns, ammunition, helicopters and more. The Taliban captured an array of modern military equipment when they overran Afghan forces who failed to defend district centers. Bigger gains followed, including combat aircraft, when the Taliban rolled up provincial capitals and military bases with stunning speed, topped by capturing the biggest