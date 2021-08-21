Harris faces task of convincing allies US is reliable

Reuters, WASHINGTON





US Vice President Kamala Harris, in a visit to Singapore tomorrow and Vietnam next week that aims to counter China’s growing influence, will have to contend with a new problem: the collapse of Afghanistan, which has left allies questioning the credibility of US foreign policy promises.

US allies have complained they were not fully consulted on US President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by Aug. 31, which appeared at odds with his promises to recommit to global engagement.

With the Taliban’s rapid takeover putting their national security interests at risk, countries in Europe and Asia are wondering whether they can rely on Washington to fulfill long-standing security commitments, experts say.

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a meeting in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington on Tuesday last week. Photo: Reuters

Harris’ trip aims to establish deeper ties with Southeast Asia, a region Washington considers key to checking Chinese expansion.

A senior White House official said earlier this month that the vice president’s focus would be on defending international rules in the South China Sea, strengthening US regional leadership and expanding security cooperation.

Regional experts such as Murray Hiebert at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies said that Harris would have to try to reassure her hosts that Washington’s commitment to Southeast Asia is firm and not a parallel to Afghanistan.

“The debacle in Afghanistan will prompt concerns again about US staying power and keeping promises to allies,” he said.

The chaotic evacuations from Kabul have evoked images of the 1975 US withdrawal from Vietnam, whose communist-ruled government Washington sought to isolate for two decades after the Vietnam War, but with which it now enjoys warm ties given shared concerns about China.

A senior administration official said that Harris’ trip would show that the US was in the region “to stay,” but concerns about the outcome in Afghanistan could muddy that message.

“What has happened in Afghanistan has been quite frustrating and upsetting for a lot of countries,” said Yun Sun, codirector of the East Asia Program at the Stimson Center think tank. “The concern is one day when the United States determines you are no longer as important, they can just pack up and leave, and there is nothing you can do about it.”

“And of course there’s China trying to capitalize on that narrative,” she added.

The administration official said that Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific region were priorities for the Biden administration, and “that hasn’t changed with Afghanistan.”

“There’s a difference between ensuring open sea lanes in Asia, which is a priority for the United States, and the continued involvement in another country’s civil war,” he said.