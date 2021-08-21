The Taliban are going house-to-house searching for opponents and their families, according to an intelligence document for the UN that yesterday deepened fears that Afghanistan’s new rulers were reneging on pledges of tolerance.
After routing government forces and taking over Kabul on Sunday to end two decades of war, the Islamist movement’s leaders have repeatedly vowed a complete amnesty as part of a well-crafted PR blitz.
Women have also been assured their rights will be respected, and that the Taliban will be “positively different” from their brutal 1996-2001 rule.
Photo: AFP
With thousands of people still trying to flee the capital aboard evacuation flights, the report for the UN confirmed the fears of many.
The Taliban have been conducting “targeted door-to-door visits” of people who worked with US and NATO forces, according to a confidential document by the UN’s threat assessment consultants.
The report, written by the Norwegian Center for Global Analyses, said that militants were also screening people on the way to Kabul airport.
“They are targeting the families of those who refuse to give themselves up, and prosecuting and punishing their families ‘according to Shariah law,’” said Christian Nellemann, the group’s executive director.
“We expect both individuals previously working with NATO-US forces and their allies, alongside with their family members to be exposed to torture and executions,” he added.
The Taliban have denied such accusations in the past and have several times issued statements saying fighters were barred from entering private homes.
They also said that women and journalists have nothing to fear under their new rule, although several media workers have reported being thrashed with sticks or whips when trying to record some of the chaos seen in Kabul in the past few days.
A video posted online by a high-profile woman journalist this week for a government-run television station offered a different reality to the Taliban’s new image of tolerance.
“Our lives are under threat,” Shabnam Dawran, an anchor in state-owned broadcaster RTA, said as she recounted being barred from the office.
“The male employees, those with office cards were allowed to enter the office, but I was told that I couldn’t continue my duty because the system has been changed,” she said.
It is Zhang Yuchen’s last summer break before high school, but events have taken an unwelcome turn — the 14-year-old’s game time has been decimated as China’s tech firms try to dispel accusations that they are selling “spiritual opium” to the country’s youth. An edict by gaming giant Tencent means that players aged 12 or younger can no longer make in-game purchases in multiplayer battle smash-hit Honor of Kings, while those aged 18 or younger are locked out after two hours during holidays and one hour on school nights. “I wanted to cry,” Zhang said as the news ricocheted across the world’s
DARING: Infectious disease expert Zhang Wenhong’s suggestion of a softened approach to China’s zero-case strategy enraged nationalists who stalk social media A top doctor in China’s fight against COVID-19 is under investigation for plagiarism, weeks after making a social media post questioning the country’s zero-tolerance strategy to control the pandemic. Beijing has basked in its success in bringing to heel a virus that first emerged in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, but was virtually extinguished through hard lockdowns, closed borders, and massive test and trace campaigns. However, the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has breached China’s defenses, with record local infections in dozens of cites — albeit still in low numbers — prodding authorities to reintroduce travel restrictions, mass testing and
DECARBONIZATION: Power produced by the development in Inner Mongolia would mostly be dedicated to green hydrogen, while less than 20% would go to the grid The Inner Mongolian Autonomous Region in China has approved a massive power project that would use solar and wind to produce green hydrogen. The Inner Mongolian Energy Administration has given the go ahead to a cluster of plants in the cities of Ordos and Baotou that would use 1.85 gigawatts (GW) of solar and 370 megawatts (MW) of wind to produce 60,691 tonnes of green hydrogen a year, the Hydrogen Energy Industry Promotion Association said in a report. Development is scheduled to begin in October and the projects would be operational in mid-2023, the association said, without specifying the cost or
Built and trained at a two-decade cost of US$83 billion, Afghan security forces collapsed so quickly and completely — in some cases without a shot fired — that the ultimate beneficiary of the US investment turned out to be the Taliban. They grabbed not only political power, but also US-supplied firepower — guns, ammunition, helicopters and more. The Taliban captured an array of modern military equipment when they overran Afghan forces who failed to defend district centers. Bigger gains followed, including combat aircraft, when the Taliban rolled up provincial capitals and military bases with stunning speed, topped by capturing the biggest