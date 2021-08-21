Taliban revenge fears growing

‘LIVES UNDER THREAT’: Despite promises to not enter private homes, the Taliban has targeted the families of those who refuse to submit to Shariah law, a report said

AFP, KABUL





The Taliban are going house-to-house searching for opponents and their families, according to an intelligence document for the UN that yesterday deepened fears that Afghanistan’s new rulers were reneging on pledges of tolerance.

After routing government forces and taking over Kabul on Sunday to end two decades of war, the Islamist movement’s leaders have repeatedly vowed a complete amnesty as part of a well-crafted PR blitz.

Women have also been assured their rights will be respected, and that the Taliban will be “positively different” from their brutal 1996-2001 rule.

People carry Afghanistan’s national flag to mark the 102nd Independence Day of Afghanistan in Kabul on Thursday, days after the Taliban’s military takeover of the country. Photo: AFP

With thousands of people still trying to flee the capital aboard evacuation flights, the report for the UN confirmed the fears of many.

The Taliban have been conducting “targeted door-to-door visits” of people who worked with US and NATO forces, according to a confidential document by the UN’s threat assessment consultants.

The report, written by the Norwegian Center for Global Analyses, said that militants were also screening people on the way to Kabul airport.

“They are targeting the families of those who refuse to give themselves up, and prosecuting and punishing their families ‘according to Shariah law,’” said Christian Nellemann, the group’s executive director.

“We expect both individuals previously working with NATO-US forces and their allies, alongside with their family members to be exposed to torture and executions,” he added.

The Taliban have denied such accusations in the past and have several times issued statements saying fighters were barred from entering private homes.

They also said that women and journalists have nothing to fear under their new rule, although several media workers have reported being thrashed with sticks or whips when trying to record some of the chaos seen in Kabul in the past few days.

A video posted online by a high-profile woman journalist this week for a government-run television station offered a different reality to the Taliban’s new image of tolerance.

“Our lives are under threat,” Shabnam Dawran, an anchor in state-owned broadcaster RTA, said as she recounted being barred from the office.

“The male employees, those with office cards were allowed to enter the office, but I was told that I couldn’t continue my duty because the system has been changed,” she said.