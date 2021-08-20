World News Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Births could hit record low

The number of babies born this year might drop to the lowest since at least 1950, according to Jefferies Financial Group, one of the reasons why the government is cracking down on industries like education to bring down costs and promote bigger families. An analysis of local government data showed that China’s newborns might have fallen by 17 percent in some regions in the first half of the year compared with the same period last year, researchers led by Simon Powell wrote in a note. Extending that drop to the whole country means “there is a risk that newborns might fall below 10 million in 2021,” they said.

SINGAPORE

Anti-masker to be deported

The government is to deport a UK national who repeatedly refused to wear a mask in defiance of strict social distancing rules, CNA reported. Photographs of Benjamin Glynn not wearing a mask on a train in the central business district went viral, and he was charged for that contravention as well as subsequently showing up for a court appearance without a mask. According to the Straits Times, Glynn during the court trial said he was a “sovereign” to whom the charges did not apply, an argument the court rejected. Police officers testified that Glynn had told them that COVID-19 was a “hoax” and that vaccines were bad for human health, the newspaper reported. Glynn was sentenced to six weeks’ jail, backdated to when he was first remanded and then reduced for good behavior, it said. He was handed over on Wednesday to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, which would facilitate the deportation.

DR CONGO

US forces to fight militia

US special operations forces have arrived in the east of the country to help in the fight against a militia enjoying “sanctuary” in the region’s nature parks, US and Congolese sources said on Wednesday. The office of President Felix Tshisekedi on Sunday said that Kinshasa had authorized the deployment in support of the Congolese army against the Allied Democratic Forces rebels. The size of the contingent was unknown, but about a dozen soldiers could be seen in official photos of a meeting on Sunday between Tshisekedi and a delegation led by US Ambassador to Kinshasa Mike Hammer.

CANADA

Soldier guilty of drugging

A soldier accused of drugging comrades with cannabis-laced cupcakes during a live-fire training exercise has been found guilty by a military judge. Sandra Cogswell was convicted on eight counts of administering a noxious substance and one count of behaving in a disgraceful manner. Her case marks the first time in the country that a soldier has been found guilty of administering cannabis to colleagues without their consent. Commander Sandra Sukstorf, the judge presiding over the court martial, called Cogswell’s behavior “shockingly unacceptable” and that her actions could have resulted in the death of colleagues. Cogswell, who has served in the military since 2011, was working in the canteen during the multi-week “Exercise Common Gunner” at a military base in Gagetown, New Brunswick, in July 2018, part of the Royal Canadian Artillery School’s officer training. The court heard troubling details of the soldiers’ reaction to the cupcakes. One incorrectly set timing fuses on explosives, another improperly loaded a weapon and a gunner walked in front of a howitzer. A soldier almost crashed his military truck and others say they were overcome by laughter.