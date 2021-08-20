CHINA
Births could hit record low
The number of babies born this year might drop to the lowest since at least 1950, according to Jefferies Financial Group, one of the reasons why the government is cracking down on industries like education to bring down costs and promote bigger families. An analysis of local government data showed that China’s newborns might have fallen by 17 percent in some regions in the first half of the year compared with the same period last year, researchers led by Simon Powell wrote in a note. Extending that drop to the whole country means “there is a risk that newborns might fall below 10 million in 2021,” they said.
SINGAPORE
Anti-masker to be deported
The government is to deport a UK national who repeatedly refused to wear a mask in defiance of strict social distancing rules, CNA reported. Photographs of Benjamin Glynn not wearing a mask on a train in the central business district went viral, and he was charged for that contravention as well as subsequently showing up for a court appearance without a mask. According to the Straits Times, Glynn during the court trial said he was a “sovereign” to whom the charges did not apply, an argument the court rejected. Police officers testified that Glynn had told them that COVID-19 was a “hoax” and that vaccines were bad for human health, the newspaper reported. Glynn was sentenced to six weeks’ jail, backdated to when he was first remanded and then reduced for good behavior, it said. He was handed over on Wednesday to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, which would facilitate the deportation.
DR CONGO
US forces to fight militia
US special operations forces have arrived in the east of the country to help in the fight against a militia enjoying “sanctuary” in the region’s nature parks, US and Congolese sources said on Wednesday. The office of President Felix Tshisekedi on Sunday said that Kinshasa had authorized the deployment in support of the Congolese army against the Allied Democratic Forces rebels. The size of the contingent was unknown, but about a dozen soldiers could be seen in official photos of a meeting on Sunday between Tshisekedi and a delegation led by US Ambassador to Kinshasa Mike Hammer.
CANADA
Soldier guilty of drugging
A soldier accused of drugging comrades with cannabis-laced cupcakes during a live-fire training exercise has been found guilty by a military judge. Sandra Cogswell was convicted on eight counts of administering a noxious substance and one count of behaving in a disgraceful manner. Her case marks the first time in the country that a soldier has been found guilty of administering cannabis to colleagues without their consent. Commander Sandra Sukstorf, the judge presiding over the court martial, called Cogswell’s behavior “shockingly unacceptable” and that her actions could have resulted in the death of colleagues. Cogswell, who has served in the military since 2011, was working in the canteen during the multi-week “Exercise Common Gunner” at a military base in Gagetown, New Brunswick, in July 2018, part of the Royal Canadian Artillery School’s officer training. The court heard troubling details of the soldiers’ reaction to the cupcakes. One incorrectly set timing fuses on explosives, another improperly loaded a weapon and a gunner walked in front of a howitzer. A soldier almost crashed his military truck and others say they were overcome by laughter.
It is Zhang Yuchen’s last summer break before high school, but events have taken an unwelcome turn — the 14-year-old’s game time has been decimated as China’s tech firms try to dispel accusations that they are selling “spiritual opium” to the country’s youth. An edict by gaming giant Tencent means that players aged 12 or younger can no longer make in-game purchases in multiplayer battle smash-hit Honor of Kings, while those aged 18 or younger are locked out after two hours during holidays and one hour on school nights. “I wanted to cry,” Zhang said as the news ricocheted across the world’s
Hong Kong’s population kept falling at a record pace over the past 12 months, as people left the territory in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and as a new National Security Law curtailed protest and dissent. There was an outflow of 89,200 residents in the year that ended in June, leaving Hong Kong’s population at about 7.39 million people, Hong Kong government data released on Thursday showed. That maintains the 1.2 percent rate of population decline set at the end of last year, the biggest drop in at least six decades for the territory. “Concern over the National Security Law has played
DARING: Infectious disease expert Zhang Wenhong’s suggestion of a softened approach to China’s zero-case strategy enraged nationalists who stalk social media A top doctor in China’s fight against COVID-19 is under investigation for plagiarism, weeks after making a social media post questioning the country’s zero-tolerance strategy to control the pandemic. Beijing has basked in its success in bringing to heel a virus that first emerged in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, but was virtually extinguished through hard lockdowns, closed borders, and massive test and trace campaigns. However, the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has breached China’s defenses, with record local infections in dozens of cites — albeit still in low numbers — prodding authorities to reintroduce travel restrictions, mass testing and
DECARBONIZATION: Power produced by the development in Inner Mongolia would mostly be dedicated to green hydrogen, while less than 20% would go to the grid The Inner Mongolian Autonomous Region in China has approved a massive power project that would use solar and wind to produce green hydrogen. The Inner Mongolian Energy Administration has given the go ahead to a cluster of plants in the cities of Ordos and Baotou that would use 1.85 gigawatts (GW) of solar and 370 megawatts (MW) of wind to produce 60,691 tonnes of green hydrogen a year, the Hydrogen Energy Industry Promotion Association said in a report. Development is scheduled to begin in October and the projects would be operational in mid-2023, the association said, without specifying the cost or