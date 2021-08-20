Several killed at rally in Afghan city

Several people were yesterday killed in the Afghan city of Asadabad when Taliban fighters fired on people waving the national flag at an Independence Day rally, a witness said, a day after three people were killed in a similar protest.

The protests by people waving the Afghan flag, in some cases after tearing down white Taliban flags according to media, are the first signs of popular opposition to the Taliban since their stunning advance across the country and capture of the capital, Kabul, on Sunday.

It was unclear if the casualties in Asadabad resulted from the firing or from the stampede that it triggered, witness Mohammed Salim said from the eastern city, the capital of Kunar Province.

“Hundreds of people came out on the streets,” Salim said. “At first I was scared and didn’t want to go, but when I saw one of my neighbors joined in I took out the flag I have at home.”

“Several people were killed and injured in the stampede and firing by the Taliban,” he added.

A Taliban spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

There were also protests, but no reports of serious violence in the eastern city of Jalalabad and a district of Paktia Province, media reported.

Afghanistan celebrates its 1919 independence from British control on Aug. 19.

On Wednesday, Taliban fighters fired at protesters waving the black, red and green national flag in Jalalabad, killing three, witnesses and media reported.

Media reported similar scenes in Asadabad and another eastern city, Khost, on Wednesday with protesters in some places tearing down the white Islamic banner of the Taliban.

Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who is trying to rally opposition to the Taliban, expressed support for the protests.

“Salute those who carry the national flag and thus stand for dignity of the nation,” he wrote on Twitter.

Saleh on Tuesday said that he was in Afghanistan and the “legitimate caretaker president” after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled as the Taliban took Kabul.

While Kabul has been generally calm since Taliban forces entered on Sunday, the airport has been in chaos as people rushed for a way out of the country.

Twelve people have been killed in and around the airport since then, a NATO and a Taliban official said.

The deaths were caused either by gun shots or by stampedes, the Taliban official said.

He urged people who do not have the legal right to travel to go home.

“We don’t want to hurt anyone at the airport,” said the Taliban official, who declined to be identified.

The US and other Western powers pressed on with the evacuation of their nationals and some of their Afghan staff from the capital’s airport, from where about 8,000 people have been flown out since Sunday, a Western security official said.

US President Joe Biden said that US forces would remain until the evacuation of Americans was finished, even if they stayed past an Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawal.

Facing a barrage of criticism over the US withdrawal, Biden said that chaos was inevitable. Asked in an interview with ABC News if the exit of US troops could have been handled better, Biden said: “No... The idea that somehow, there’s a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don’t know how that happens.”