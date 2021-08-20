Covid-19: South Korea case count rises as tougher curbs mulled

Reuters, SEOUL





South Korea yesterday reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second time as it struggles to subdue an outbreak of cases during the summer holidays, driven by the more contagious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.

South Korea has managed to tackle outbreaks since its epidemic began early last year, thanks to intensive testing and tracing, but it is facing persistent spikes in infections and vaccine shortages.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 2,152 cases for Wednesday, the second-highest since the COVID-19 pandemic began, after the daily tally topped 2,200 for the first time last week.

The latest infections emerged around the capital, Seoul, and neighboring regions, but have spread as people travel for vacations.

More than 35 percent of the 2,114 domestically transmitted cases were in areas outside the capital, up from about 20 percent one month ago, KDCA data showed.

The fourth COVID-19 wave has slowed little even after the toughest level 4 distancing rules, which include a ban on gatherings of more than two people after 6pm, in the greater Seoul area for six weeks.

Most other regions are under level 3 restrictions, which include a ban on gatherings of more than four people at any time, and a 10pm curfew for cafes and restaurants.

The government is expected to extend the curbs today, possibly for the four weeks leading up to the Korean thanksgiving holiday of Chuseok next month, when normally tens of millions of people travel across the country.

A shortage of vaccines has meant that only 21.1 percent of the population of 52 million people was fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, while about 47 percent have had at least one dose, the KDCA said.

South Korea aims to fully immunize about 70 percent of the population by October, although some experts have questioned the feasibility of that goal given vaccine shipment delays.