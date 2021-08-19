World News Quick Take

Agencies





BOLIVIA

Group alleges ‘massacres’

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights on Tuesday accused security forces of carrying out “massacres” and “summary executions” during social unrest around elections in 2019, when Evo Morales stood for and won an unconstitutional fourth term as president in an election found to be fraudulent by the Organization of American States. Clashes broke out between rival supporters and opponents of Morales’ Movement for Socialism party, and between security forces and protesters, leaving at least 37 people dead. The report was presented by the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts. “The police and armed forces, separately and in joint operations, used excessive and disproportionate force, and did not adequately protect citizens from acts of violence,” the report said. “For their part, individuals promoted and carried out acts of violence and attacks on people, and public and private property.” The report said that the social unrest “escalated and erupted into confrontations and violent aggressions” following “antagonistic speeches from recognized leaders.”

COLOMBIA

People flee fighting

At least 1,150 people fled their homes in Choco Province over the weekend to escape fighting between insurgents and a paramilitary group that is expanding its grip on the region, the Human Rights Ombudsman said on Tuesday. The agency said in a statement that armed men identifying themselves as members of the Gaitanista Self Defense Forces of Colombia had entered the riverside village of Dipurdu del Guasimo last week and interrogated residents while spray painting buildings with their group’s initials. A few days later fighting broke out between the Gaitanistas and the National Liberation Army guerrilla group, causing residents to flee to nearby villages, the agency said. The people who left Dipurdu del Guasimo are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, it said.

UNITED STATES

Georgia to reform elections

The Georgia State Election Board yesterday planned to take a step toward election reform in the state’s most populous county, Fulton County. Lawmakers last month asked the board to appoint a performance review panel to investigate Fulton County’s handling of elections. The requests initiated a process outlined in the state’s new election law that could allow the board to replace the county’s board of registration and elections with an administrator it chooses. The lawmakers who asked for the review said they want to ensure that election officials in the county, which is home to about 11 percent of the state’s electorate, have been following state voting laws and regulations.

MYANMAR

Death toll tops 1,000

The death toll as a result of the Feb. 1 coup yesterday topped 1,000, said an official from the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP), which has been recording killings by security forces. A spokesman for the junta did not respond to a call to request comment. The military authorities have previously said that the AAPP figures are exaggerated. The AAPP does not include deaths among military personnel in its count. “According to AAPP records, 1,001 innocent people have been killed,” AAPP secretary Tate Naing said. “The actual number of victims is much higher.”