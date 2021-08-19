BOLIVIA
Group alleges ‘massacres’
The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights on Tuesday accused security forces of carrying out “massacres” and “summary executions” during social unrest around elections in 2019, when Evo Morales stood for and won an unconstitutional fourth term as president in an election found to be fraudulent by the Organization of American States. Clashes broke out between rival supporters and opponents of Morales’ Movement for Socialism party, and between security forces and protesters, leaving at least 37 people dead. The report was presented by the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts. “The police and armed forces, separately and in joint operations, used excessive and disproportionate force, and did not adequately protect citizens from acts of violence,” the report said. “For their part, individuals promoted and carried out acts of violence and attacks on people, and public and private property.” The report said that the social unrest “escalated and erupted into confrontations and violent aggressions” following “antagonistic speeches from recognized leaders.”
COLOMBIA
People flee fighting
At least 1,150 people fled their homes in Choco Province over the weekend to escape fighting between insurgents and a paramilitary group that is expanding its grip on the region, the Human Rights Ombudsman said on Tuesday. The agency said in a statement that armed men identifying themselves as members of the Gaitanista Self Defense Forces of Colombia had entered the riverside village of Dipurdu del Guasimo last week and interrogated residents while spray painting buildings with their group’s initials. A few days later fighting broke out between the Gaitanistas and the National Liberation Army guerrilla group, causing residents to flee to nearby villages, the agency said. The people who left Dipurdu del Guasimo are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, it said.
UNITED STATES
Georgia to reform elections
The Georgia State Election Board yesterday planned to take a step toward election reform in the state’s most populous county, Fulton County. Lawmakers last month asked the board to appoint a performance review panel to investigate Fulton County’s handling of elections. The requests initiated a process outlined in the state’s new election law that could allow the board to replace the county’s board of registration and elections with an administrator it chooses. The lawmakers who asked for the review said they want to ensure that election officials in the county, which is home to about 11 percent of the state’s electorate, have been following state voting laws and regulations.
MYANMAR
Death toll tops 1,000
The death toll as a result of the Feb. 1 coup yesterday topped 1,000, said an official from the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP), which has been recording killings by security forces. A spokesman for the junta did not respond to a call to request comment. The military authorities have previously said that the AAPP figures are exaggerated. The AAPP does not include deaths among military personnel in its count. “According to AAPP records, 1,001 innocent people have been killed,” AAPP secretary Tate Naing said. “The actual number of victims is much higher.”
South Korean lawmakers are seeking to make amendments to the country’s criminal code that would make “semen terrorism” a punishable sex crime. The move comes after a string of controversial court verdicts that have punished men for “property damage,” not sexually criminal behavior, after secretly ejaculating onto women’s belongings. Lenient court rulings and societal attitudes toward sex crimes in South Korea have come under increased criticism over the past few years in light of the global #MeToo movement. The act of secretly delivering or smearing semen onto someone else, known locally as “semen terrorism,” has become a case in point, with local
It is Zhang Yuchen’s last summer break before high school, but events have taken an unwelcome turn — the 14-year-old’s game time has been decimated as China’s tech firms try to dispel accusations that they are selling “spiritual opium” to the country’s youth. An edict by gaming giant Tencent means that players aged 12 or younger can no longer make in-game purchases in multiplayer battle smash-hit Honor of Kings, while those aged 18 or younger are locked out after two hours during holidays and one hour on school nights. “I wanted to cry,” Zhang said as the news ricocheted across the world’s
Hong Kong’s population kept falling at a record pace over the past 12 months, as people left the territory in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and as a new National Security Law curtailed protest and dissent. There was an outflow of 89,200 residents in the year that ended in June, leaving Hong Kong’s population at about 7.39 million people, Hong Kong government data released on Thursday showed. That maintains the 1.2 percent rate of population decline set at the end of last year, the biggest drop in at least six decades for the territory. “Concern over the National Security Law has played
DARING: Infectious disease expert Zhang Wenhong’s suggestion of a softened approach to China’s zero-case strategy enraged nationalists who stalk social media A top doctor in China’s fight against COVID-19 is under investigation for plagiarism, weeks after making a social media post questioning the country’s zero-tolerance strategy to control the pandemic. Beijing has basked in its success in bringing to heel a virus that first emerged in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, but was virtually extinguished through hard lockdowns, closed borders, and massive test and trace campaigns. However, the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has breached China’s defenses, with record local infections in dozens of cites — albeit still in low numbers — prodding authorities to reintroduce travel restrictions, mass testing and