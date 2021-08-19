Cuba on Tuesday published its first cybersecurity law, a move that critics said would be a tool to limit political and civic freedoms in the nation.
The law, published in the Gaceta, comes just over a month after anti-government protests broke out all over the country.
The subsequent government crackdown left one dead, dozens injured and hundreds arrested.
Havana blamed the unrest on foreign powers manipulating its citizens through social media.
The legislation laid out online activities that constitute a crime, such as cyberterrorism, cyberwar, calls for public disturbances, as well as spreading information that is deemed to be false or hurts the image of the state.
“For the first time, the country will have a legal standard for cybersecurity incidents,” Cuban Ministry of Informatics and Communications cybersecurity director Pablo Dominguez told the Cubadebate Web site.
Cuban Deputy Minister of Informatics and Communications Wilfredo Gonzalez defended the law, telling reporters that it would allow Cubans to “protect their personal data” and “their privacy,” and make sure that “no one is able to distort the truth, so that no one can denigrate an official of our country or our revolutionary process.”
Jose Miguel Vivanco, the Americas director at Human Rights Watch, said that the law would enable Internet providers to cut off access based on what the government deems false reports.
“Cuba tightens the grip on the Internet,” Vivanco said.
The news provoked reactions from Cubans on social media.
“We have the right to disagree and express it,” @SailydeAmarillo wrote.
“Cuba is a dictatorship and is criminalizing freedom of expression,” Karly, a Cuban living in Costa Rica, wrote on Twitter.
Mobile Internet, which only arrived in Cuba in 2018, has become crucial to groups that want to express themselves.
Last week, the government accused Washington of “aggression” after the US Senate adopted an amendment that would see the US provide Cubans with Internet access.
“We are not going to allow that interference,” Gonzalez said of the US policy.
