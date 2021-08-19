Storm spawns twisters and flooding

AP, RALEIGH, North Carolina





Tropical Storm Fred on Tuesday weakened to a depression and spawned several apparent tornadoes in Georgia and North Carolina as it dumped heavy rains into the Appalachian mountains along a path that could cause flash floods as far north as upstate New York.

One death was reported — a Las Vegas man whose car hydroplaned near Panama City, Florida, on Monday and overturned into a water-filled ditch, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Fewer than 30,000 households were without power in Florida and Georgia after the storm crashed ashore late on Monday afternoon near Cape San Blas in the Florida Panhandle.

Emergency crews were repairing downed power lines and clearing toppled trees in Fred’s aftermath.

The US National Hurricane Center said that Fred had top sustained winds of 56kph as it crossed southeast Alabama into western and north Georgia.

Senior hurricane specialist Stacy Stewart on Tuesday said that it could dump 13 to 18cm of rain into parts of Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas — and possibly up to 25cm of rain in isolated spots, causing flash flooding in mountainous areas.

Clay Chaney, a meteorologist with the US National Weather Service, said that a local fire chief in North Carolina told the agency a tornado was on the ground in northern Iredell County early on Tuesday afternoon.

The weather service was also looking into reports of a tornado hitting Alexander County.

As many as 14 possible tornadoes were reported across Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, it said.