Tropical Storm Fred on Tuesday weakened to a depression and spawned several apparent tornadoes in Georgia and North Carolina as it dumped heavy rains into the Appalachian mountains along a path that could cause flash floods as far north as upstate New York.
One death was reported — a Las Vegas man whose car hydroplaned near Panama City, Florida, on Monday and overturned into a water-filled ditch, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Fewer than 30,000 households were without power in Florida and Georgia after the storm crashed ashore late on Monday afternoon near Cape San Blas in the Florida Panhandle.
Emergency crews were repairing downed power lines and clearing toppled trees in Fred’s aftermath.
The US National Hurricane Center said that Fred had top sustained winds of 56kph as it crossed southeast Alabama into western and north Georgia.
Senior hurricane specialist Stacy Stewart on Tuesday said that it could dump 13 to 18cm of rain into parts of Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas — and possibly up to 25cm of rain in isolated spots, causing flash flooding in mountainous areas.
Clay Chaney, a meteorologist with the US National Weather Service, said that a local fire chief in North Carolina told the agency a tornado was on the ground in northern Iredell County early on Tuesday afternoon.
The weather service was also looking into reports of a tornado hitting Alexander County.
As many as 14 possible tornadoes were reported across Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, it said.
South Korean lawmakers are seeking to make amendments to the country’s criminal code that would make “semen terrorism” a punishable sex crime. The move comes after a string of controversial court verdicts that have punished men for “property damage,” not sexually criminal behavior, after secretly ejaculating onto women’s belongings. Lenient court rulings and societal attitudes toward sex crimes in South Korea have come under increased criticism over the past few years in light of the global #MeToo movement. The act of secretly delivering or smearing semen onto someone else, known locally as “semen terrorism,” has become a case in point, with local
It is Zhang Yuchen’s last summer break before high school, but events have taken an unwelcome turn — the 14-year-old’s game time has been decimated as China’s tech firms try to dispel accusations that they are selling “spiritual opium” to the country’s youth. An edict by gaming giant Tencent means that players aged 12 or younger can no longer make in-game purchases in multiplayer battle smash-hit Honor of Kings, while those aged 18 or younger are locked out after two hours during holidays and one hour on school nights. “I wanted to cry,” Zhang said as the news ricocheted across the world’s
Hong Kong’s population kept falling at a record pace over the past 12 months, as people left the territory in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and as a new National Security Law curtailed protest and dissent. There was an outflow of 89,200 residents in the year that ended in June, leaving Hong Kong’s population at about 7.39 million people, Hong Kong government data released on Thursday showed. That maintains the 1.2 percent rate of population decline set at the end of last year, the biggest drop in at least six decades for the territory. “Concern over the National Security Law has played
DARING: Infectious disease expert Zhang Wenhong’s suggestion of a softened approach to China’s zero-case strategy enraged nationalists who stalk social media A top doctor in China’s fight against COVID-19 is under investigation for plagiarism, weeks after making a social media post questioning the country’s zero-tolerance strategy to control the pandemic. Beijing has basked in its success in bringing to heel a virus that first emerged in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, but was virtually extinguished through hard lockdowns, closed borders, and massive test and trace campaigns. However, the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has breached China’s defenses, with record local infections in dozens of cites — albeit still in low numbers — prodding authorities to reintroduce travel restrictions, mass testing and